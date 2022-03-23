2022 MLB Season Arbitration Deadline Day Wrap-up

To those who followed the MLB lockout, it may seem like negotiations between players and clubs never ended. The deadline to file for arbitration this year was Tuesday, which means clubs and players will to go arbitration to determine their contracts for the season as it occurs.

All across the league, players and teams failed to come to agreement by the 1 p.m. EST deadline, but many more did settle on terms.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, only three players were arbitration eligible in 2022. They were Rhys Hoskins, Zach Eflin and José Alvarado. Alvarado and Hoskins agreed to $1.9 million and $7.7 million respectively, but Eflin and the Phillies could go to arbitration over a $5.5 million team offer and a $6.9 million player request.

The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with two of their biggest stars, Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Soto agreed to a $17.1 million offer while Bell agreed to $10 million, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets settled on a $7.4 million contract for 2022, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Mets also settled with Edwin Diaz for $10.2 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

However, they'll go to arbitration with new acquisition Chris Bassitt. The starting pitcher filed at $9 million, but the Mets only offered $8.3 million, per Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports.

The Atlanta Braves were unable to come to terms with Adam Duvall, the club offered $9.275 million while the player requested $10.275 million, per Feinsand. The Braves also failed to find middle ground with Max Fried, whom they offered $6.6 million while Fried requested $6.85, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The same was true for Dansby Swan, who asked for $10 million, but received only $9.2 million offer, per Feinsand.

The Miami Marlins will go to arbitration with first baseman Jesus Aguilar over $750k. Aguilar wanted $7.75 million while the Marlins offered him $7 million, per Heyman.

According to Feinsand, the Chicago Cubs offered Wilson Contreras $9 million, but he requested $10.25 million.

In the hyper-competitive AL East, the Boston Red Sox came to terms on a $11.2 million deal with Rafael Devers, per Feinsand. Meanwhile the New York Yankees and Joey Gallo agreed to a $10.275 million contract, also from Feinsand.

The Yankees got a deal done with one outfielder, but they were unable to settle with star player Aaron Judge, who filed for $21 million, the Yankees offered $17 million, per Heyman.

While the Yankees and Red Sox simply avoided arbitration for 2022, the Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman took steps to cover 2023 as well. Chapman signed a two-year, $25 million deal, according to Passan.

Arbitration hearings get can get heated and cause tensions between teams and players, thus contracts like Chapman's are often a good way to keep relationships positive.

Though the Blue Jays were able to avoid arbitration hearings with Chapman for the rest of his career, they simply settled on contracts for 2022 with Vlad Guerrero Jr., and Teoscar Hernandez, worth $7.9 million and $10.65 million respectively, per Feinsand and Passan.

Out west, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner agreed to the largest arbitration contract of the cycle, worth $21 million, according to Feinsand. Turner, a free agent next year, will likely earn upwards of $300 million if he continues to produce at the level he did in 2021.



Also out west, the San Francisco Giants avoided arbitration with former-Phillies Darin Ruf on a two-year, $6.25 million deal, per Passan. That deal buys out Ruf's final two years of arbitration and includes a club option for a third season, what would be the first year of free agency for the Giant first baseman.

On the other side of the Bay Area, the Oakland Athletics came to terms with Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. Montas received $5.025 million, per Robert Murray of Fansided and Manaea got $9.75 million, per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

