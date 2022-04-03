Oakland Athletics Ship Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres

The Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres agreed on a trade to send left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea and 2021 13th-rounder Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for prospects Euribiel Angeles, a toolsy infielder, and Adrian Martinez, an upper-level starting pitcher.

Manaea bounced back in 2021, tossing 32 starts and 179.1 innings to the tune of a 3.91 ERA. He's been plagued by the injury bug thus far in his career–so his crossing the finish line of a full regular season workload made him a hot name on the trade market.

Talks around Oakland's prized lefty were abundant early in the delayed offseason, but have died down for some time. Early on Sunday, Manaea's name began heating up again, and the trade became official hours later.

Many speculated Philadelphia's rival New York Mets would be in on Manaea after they'd learned their two aces, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, were dealing with varying degrees of injury–but AJ Preller and his Padres swooped in and were able to get the job done, as they often do.

The Philadelphia Phillies were likely to face Manaea in their opening series against Oakland and, now that they've subtracted star power such as Sean Manaea, Matt Olson, and Matt Chapman, that series will look to be far less stressful.

