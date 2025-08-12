Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper has become a Baseball Card Collector
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper has apparently caught the collecting bug. The two-time National League Most Valuable Player (in 2015 & 2021) wasn't always into baseball keepsakes, but he has changed his stance recently. Luckily, he has an expert in his own locker room.
Phillies teammate Matt Strahm, an avid collector of baseball cards and other memorabilia, is helping guide Harper in the right direction. The pitcher is such a hardcore hobbyist that he has his own YouTube channel where he talks about his career, his current collection, and films himself opening packs of baseball cards.
Taking the bull by the horns, Strahm called out to the collecting cavalry when he posted on X: "Anyone with low pop/rare Harper cards that is interested in trading him game-used memorabilia (batting gloves, bats, cleats) for them, comment the card below. Going to help get his collections started."
While it's not clear why Bryce Harper did a 180-degree turn when it comes to cards and collectibles, it may be an indication of his veteran status. Still just 32 years old, he has been in the Majors since he was 19. Perhaps it's an indication that he realizes his on-field career is beginning to wind down.
Many MLB veterans have followed that similar route in the past. They begin looking for things that can be passed down to their children and grandchildren, and it's more common at the pro level than some fans may realize.
"I never collected cards growing up or anything like that," Harper has said. "My dad definitely had baseball cards and stuff, but I never really collected them."
Bryce Harper is Collecting Cards & Memories
Harper says that he regrets not having many keepsakes from his career. That's something he would like to rectify now, even though he admits he doesn't necessarily want any of his collectibles signed by other players.
"I'm not super into getting stuff signed -- I've just never really been into that," Harper explained. "Like I don't ask guys for bats or cleats or gloves or jerseys or stuff like that. I've thought about certain things that I'd maybe want, but I don't keep a lot of my stuff."
While Harper wants to add several cards to his new collection, he insists he won't be an autograph seeker.
"Honestly, I wish I would have more when I first got to the big leagues. I threw away so much stuff. You know, just like tossed it in the trash and didn't even think about it. My wife always talks to me about it, she's like, 'What are you doing? Keep this stuff, it's really cool to have and [our kids] might want it.'"
As the Phillies march towards another National League East Division title, Harper will surely make more memories along the way that will be immortalized on baseball cards. Except now? He'll have a handful of those priceless pulp prizes to keep as his own.