Phillies Fan Favorite looks fit to move on in Free Agency
When Kyle Schwarber arrived in Philadelphia in 2022, he walked in with a regal reputation. As an emotional leader on the Chicago Cubs team that finally broke the 108-year-old Curse of the Billy Goat by winning the 2016 World Series . After a couple stops along his way to the City of Brotherly Love, he was already highly-respected from the time he slipped on a Phillies jersey for the first time.
In a city that demands hard work and hustle, Schwarber has thrived with the club. 2025 has been a banner year for the 32-year-old veteran. He's currently hitting .255, with 42 home runs, 95 RBI, and 76 walks with an OPS of .965, and he's an NL MVP candidate on a first-place team. On top of all that, he's highly respected by teammates and fans and has truly found a new baseball life with Philadelphia.
But unfortunately for the Philly faithful, Schwarber is set for free agency at season's end, and it's going to be difficult for General Manager Preston Mattingly to re-sign him.
Will Kyle Schwarber be with the Phillies in 2026 and beyond?
With Schwarber at or near the top of several major hitting categories currently, there's no doubt he's in the driver's seat when he finally reaches the open market. The big hitter is expected to command a three or four-year deal worth over $100 million. That hasn't deterred team management from making Schwarber's re-signing a top priority.
"Kyle is a priority for us," Mattingly said. "He's a guy that we're very thrilled with, and a guy that, obviously, we'd love to be a part of the Phillies going forward."
However, at least one MLB Insider believes that Schwarber's decision will be less about math and more about geography. An Ohio native who spent his formative years with the Cubs, it's widely speculated that the pending free agent will look to relocate to that same region. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals have been mentioned as landing spots.
"Schwarber is going to make big money in free agency in the fall, no matter where he lands," longtime MLB observer Buster Olney recently stated. "Some friends of his in the game wonder if he'd prefer to play closer to his Midwest roots."
While the Phillies can likely outbid any team in those smaller markets, that's no guarantee that it will be enough to hold on to their most prolific hitter. With the playoffs on the horizon, the team will focus on the job at hand, for now. But once the final out is recorded, Mattingly will go to work right away to keep Schwarber in Philadelphia.