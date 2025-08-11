Phillies Starter Zack Wheeler says Shoulder Soreness shouldn't be an issue going forward
Zack Wheeler took the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night looking to prove that he was still the dominant starter he's been all season, despite some recent bumps in the road.
Wheeler received seven days of rest between starts due to shoulder soreness following his August 2nd start against the Detroit Tigers. So, needless to say, the Philly faithful were on pins and needles about his return to the mound.
It was the consensus that the 35-year-old starter didn't have his best stuff against the Texas Rangers, but he still managed to register his 10th win of the 2025 season, pitching Philadelphia to a 4-2 victory. Wheeler gave up two runs, with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched. While he didn't hit his normal high 90s velocity following extra rest, the veteran was crafty enough to make up for it.
“That's the type of pitcher he is,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said after the game. “Even when he doesn't have his best stuff, he's going to give us a chance to win the game. He's going to go out there and compete, and he's going to find a way to get it done.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson agreed with Realmuto's assessment of Wheeler's performance and said he isn't as worried about the three-time All-Star hurler moving forward.
"I'm not concerned,” Thomson said. “ He just looks like he's a little bit out of sync. That's all."
The Phillies need Wheeler to be Sharp Down the Stretch
Zack Wheeler knows Phillies fans and management are cautiously optimistic about his health down the stretch, but insists that his nagging shoulder has improved. Several observers noted that Wheeler's fastball was a few MPHs lower than usual, and the righty admitted it made his job a little harder against the Rangers.
"It's harder to pitch at that velo than, say, 95, 96 [miles per hour],” Wheeler stated. “You don't get as many swings and misses or as many foul balls; it's a little easier to hit."
It's understandable why the Phils want to handle Wheeler with care. He's now 10-5 on the year, with a 2.68 ERA, and he leads the National League with 189 strikeouts. He's established himself as one of the most dominant starters in baseball, and Philadelphia needs him to be right and in the rotation when the postseason rolls around.
Philadelphia opens up a three-game series against the Reds in Cincinnati, before continuing the road trip in a four-game set against the division rival Washington Nationals. The first-place Phillies currently lead the New York Mets by 4.5 games in the NL East standings.