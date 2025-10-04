Relive the 2025 Philadelphia Phillies top 25 regular season moments
The Philadelphia Phillies are just hours away from taking the field for Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Over 45,000 members of the Philly faithful will pack Citizens Bank Park with every intention to get rowdy and in the heads of the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.
With Red October loading, here are what I consider to be the top 25 moments of the Phillies regular season to pass the time.
25 - Nick Castellanos’ walk-off caps of the 2025 regular season.
Unlike Philadelphia’s divisional rival in the New York Mets, Game 162 didn’t matter for the Phillies as they’d secured the No. 2 seed. The vibes were high knowing the next game would be the playoffs and the Eagles also improved to 4-0 minutes before. Orion Kerkering retired the Twins in order to begin extra innings, and it would be Castellanos’ walk-off sac fly to conclude the regular season.
24 - J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead three-run big fly at Yankee Stadium.
Realmuto was red hot all of July batting .354 with an .882 OPS. In a game with seven dingers split between the two squads, Realmuto’s three-run blast prevailed too much for the Yankees to handle.
23 - Baseballs take off in Colorado courtesy of Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber.
Trailing 3-2 to the Rockies, Bohm’s two-run homer in the eighth gave Philadelphia the lead. Schwarber added some insurance sending a baseball into orbit on a 466-foot missile. That was Schwarber’s 300th career home run. Just a heads up, this isn’t going to be Schwarber’s only home run on the list.
22 - Trea Turner’s ninth inning homer gives the Phillies the lead.
The NL batting champion slugged 13 of his 15 home runs on the road and his first of the season couldn’t have come at a better time. In a 3-3 ball game, Turner broke the tie launching one into the Braves’ left field stands. José Alvarado closed it out by striking out the side.
21 - Edmundo Sosa’s robbery on Marcell Ozuna.
In 402 career games, Sosa had never started in left field. His .550 average and 1.321 OPS made the middle infielder’s bat too vital for Sosa not to be in the lineup. Rob Thomson had to do something unique, and he decided to insert Sosa in the outfield. During the same April series in Atlanta as Turner’s game-winning tater, Sosa leaped and stole a homer from Ozuna for a highlight reel play.
20 - Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Ranger Suárez's month of June.
This trio were unhittable throughout June and were a joy to watch. Wheeler was named the NL Pitcher of the Month with a 0.58 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts over 31.0 innings. The two southpaws in Sánchez and Suárez combined for five wins, 69 strikeouts, and a 1.55 ERA.
19 - Wheeler returns from the paternity list and hits a franchise milestone. Aaron Nola slides past two Phillies legends in all-time strikeouts.
Goldie Wheeler can one day say that her dad became the 10th Phillie in franchise history to reach 1,000 strikeouts with the club. The Phillies ace achieved this feat in his first game back after she was born.
“It feels good. It’s a nice accomplishment and it's pretty cool when I did get it, the fans gave me a standing ovation and I appreciate that,” Wheeler said. “Pretty cool to do it but to do it at home, it adds a little bit more to it.”
That same game was Otto Kemp's CBP debut which he had three hits, but Brandon Marsh made the night a little more special with a walk-off single in extras.
Despite the rough season Nola had, he can remember the history he accomplished. Nola bypassed Cole Hamels and Robin Roberts in strikeouts for the Phillies. Nola’s 1,876 punch outs are behind only Steve Carlton.
18 - Mick Abel’s debut as a Phillie.
Although he’s now a Minnesota Twin, Abel’s Phillies debut was a David vs Goliath moment that can’t be forgotten. Abel went toe-to-toe with Cy Young favorite Paul Skenes. The 23-year-old tossed six scoreless frames and struck out nine. Abel earned his first big league win picking up his team on a day when Alvarado was suspended for 80 games hours prior.
17 - Sosa’s wild walk-off against the Red Sox.
For the first time since 1971 and second in MLB history, a game ended on a catcher’s interference call. Sosa swung and made contact with Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez allowing the game-winning run in Marsh to score. Credit to Max Lazar to retire Boston in order in the top half of the tenth inning.
16 - Castellanos’ pair of grand slams.
The first grand salami for Castellanos was a no-doubter through the rain coming off Dodgers’ Alex Vesia. Two months later, Castellanos laced his second grand slam on Father’s Day when the Blue Jays came to town putting the game out of reach.
“Yeah, that's awesome. To be able to say I hit a grand slam on Father's Day, that's something I'll be able to remember for the rest of my life," Castellanos said.
15 - Realmuto chases Castellanos.
Bryson Stott’s double cleared the bases and capped off a six-run seventh inning against the Mets. Fans attending the game saw Realmuto footsteps behind Castellanos rounding third base. The camera cut at the perfect moment to see both Phillies slide near simultaneously across home plate safely.
“I made the decision rounding third base that we were either both gonna be out or both be safe. Luckily we both snuck in there,” Realmuto said.
14 - Alvarado makes a new friend in Prince.
After loading the bases with no outs, Alvarado’s guardian angel appeared to bless the lefty flamethrower. While Alvarado managed to strikeout the next three batters, he had the help from 12-year-old Princeton Bailey, who goes by Prince. Bailey emulated Alvarado’s mechanics from the stands, and the broadcast caught his every move. The story got better when Alvarado met Bailey and his grandfather to deliver the family a jersey, baseball, necklace, and hat.
13 - Turner defeats the Braves, but now in walk-off fashion.
Trailing 2-1 and down to his final strike, the confidence couldn’t have been higher for Turner to come through. Philadelphia had their best player at the plate. The 11-year-veteran batted .379 in his previous 103 at-bats and delivered a walk-off two-run single.
12 - Stott comes home to walk-off the Nationals.
Kerkering gave up a go-ahead three-run home run to Nathanial Lowe an inning after Bailey helped Alvarado. Philadelphia answered right back tying the game on Johan Rojas’ sac fly as Stott tagged and advanced to third. Washington closer Kyle Finnegan spiked a pitch in the dirt far enough off the plate for Stott to come home and lock up the Phillies first walk-off win of the season.
11 - Sánchez’s complete game against the Red Sox.
There wasn’t much more you could have asked for than what Sánchez provided to begin the second half of the season. He went the full distance and struck out 12 along the way. It was Sánchez’s third complete game of his career. He was close to doing it again two starts later, but Thomson elected to go to Jhoan Duran for the final three outs.
10 - Stott’s two-run home run sets Wheeler up for the complete game.
A Wheeler outing isn’t routine without his offense not providing him some run support. It took eight innings in a 1-1 ball game for Philadelphia’s offense to come alive. Stott mashed a two-run homer off the scoreboard to send Wheeler back out for the ninth. Wheeler ended his complete game giving up just one hit while punching out 12 Reds.
“I think we all kind of wanted him [Wheeler] to finish the game and just tried to put some good at-bats together and put one across for him and let him go get the win,” Stott said. “That was pretty cool.”
9 - Max Kepler and Marsh keeps the Phillies up just a little longer.
At 12:56 a.m. on the east coast, Kepler annihilated a 101.4mph fastball off Mason Miller to tie the game in the ninth. It was one of five homers the elite closer allowed this season. The Athletics had the walk-off in sight until Marsh gunned down Logan Davidson at the plate. Phillie fans went to bed, or on the couch, happy as Schwarber’s two-run double in the 11th secured the win.
8 - The Rafael Marchán game.
The Dodgers pulled Shohei Ohtani after five perfect innings. Marchán broke up the no-no with a single sparking what would become a six-run sixth inning for the Phillies. Los Angeles evened the score afterwards. Marchán stepped back in the box and elevated the ball high enough for it to bounce off the right field wall and ricochet into the crowd for a game-winning three-run home run.
“I was ready to hit a good pitch, and he made a mistake. I hit the homer," Marchán said.
7 - Schwarbombs No. 39 and No. 40.
I told you plenty of Schwarber home runs will make the top 25 moments. Schwarber's first dinger tied the game against Baltimore on a two-run blast. He was one homer away from 40 on the year and got it two at-bats later doing so in grand fashion. An impressive six RBI and two home run night for Schwarber.
6 - Clinching the 13th NL East title in franchise history.
Similar to the game against the Athletics, the Phillies had a late night when they locked up the NL East title. Weston Wilson and Bryce Harper homered in the later third of the game putting Philadelphia in front. In a grudge match contest, Los Angeles responded, but David Robertson was the hero in extra innings recording the final three outs. The party in the locker room was televised and those awake witnessed plenty of celebrating, great interviews, and even a funnel.
5 - Schwarber's 50th.
It's hard to imagine a more perfect scenario for Schwarber to launch his 50th home run of the season. The big 5-0 was a 437-foot three-run rocket to centerfield which put the contest out of reach against the Mets. Schwarber joined Ryan Howard as the only two Phillies to ever hit that plateau.
4 - That’s All-Star Game MVP Schwarber for those asking.
The 2025 All-Star Game, the third selection for Schwarber, was something never seen before. The game was tied and had to be decided by a home run derby style swing-off. Schwarber, Pete Alonso, and Kyle Stowers represented the National League while Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda batted for the American League. Each player got three swings and whichever team combined for the most home runs won. Schwarber went three for three ripping liners in the direction of the Chop House earning him the All-Star Game MVP honor. Schwarber joins Johnny Callison (1964) as the only Phillies to win the All-Star Game MVP.
3 - The Phillies mash eight home runs.
What do Ernie Banks, Alex Rodriguez, and Sosa have in common? They’re a part of a small group of shortstops to hit three home runs in a game. Sosa missed the previous 12 days with a groin strain and returned to join this exclusive club in his first game back. His three taters alongside two long balls from Schwarber, and one from Bohm, Stott, and Kemp made history. Those eight home runs were the most hit in a game by the Phillies.
2 - Durantula’s entrance arrives in Philadelphia.
The Phillies acquired Duran from Minnesota and for the first time in years, Philadelphia had themselves a legitimate closer. Duran’s first entrance as a Phillie was insane. We’d heard about it. We’d seen clips about it. But seeing it firsthand and experiencing him coming out of the bullpen in person is a different level. Whether it was the flashing lights, the digital fire, or the music, the atmosphere at CBP was sick. Duran needed just four pitches to pick up save No. 1 in Philadelphia.
1 - Not one, not two, not three, but four Schwarbombs in a game.
Schwarber put together an MVP caliber season. Out of all 162 games he played, a Thursday night in late August was the best moment of the regular season. Schwarber became the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game. His four homers combined for a total of 1,618 feet with an average exit velocity of 106.1mph.
“It’s pretty cool," Schwarber said. "It was a fun night, great atmosphere. Wouldn’t want to do it with a better group of guys than we have here."
Now it's time to make new memories during Red October. Game 1 of the NLDS starts tonight at 6:38 p.m.