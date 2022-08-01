Report: Musgrove Signs Five-Year Extension with Padres

Skip to main content
Report: Musgrove Signs Five-Year Extension with San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have reportedly reached a nine-figure deal with All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Joe Musgrove has reportedly come to terms with the San Diego Padres on a five-year deal worth $100 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Musgrove is having the best season of his career in 2022, posting a 2.65 ERA in 18 starts. He was named to his first All-Star team in July. 

His worst start of the season came on June 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he allowed six earned runs in six innings of work. He gave up home runs to both Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

Indeed, since that poor start against the Phillies, Musgrove has a 4.95 ERA in six starts. He has allowed six home runs and 31 hits in that span. Clearly, however, San Diego is not worried about his recent struggles. 

The Padres acquired Musgrove last January in a three-team deal with the Pirates and Mets. San Diego sent relief pitcher David Bednar to Pittsburgh in that deal, and Bednar has since become one of the best closers in baseball.

Musgrove was set to become a free agent after the season. He will now remain with the Padres through his age-34 season.

