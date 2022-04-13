Philadelphia Phillies Drop Rubber Match to Mets After Poor Start from Nola

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up their first series against divisional rivals the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies dropped the game 9-6, but at one point it was 8-1.

Aaron Nola was given the ball to take the bump. After struggling with command, he was only able to go 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, including a solo shot to Brandon Nimmo.

Philadelphia had an opportunity to capitalize on Mets' starter Max Scherzer in the first inning when he walked three Phillies to load the bases. However, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius were unable to advance a single runner and the Phillies came up scoreless.

On a positive note, Bryson Stott collected two hits and two RBI, one of which began the scoring for Philadelphia in the fourth.

In both the sixth and the seventh innings, the Phillies scored two runs. This made the game somewhat more interesting, as the deficit was cut to 8-5.

Jose Alvarado also looked good out of the bullpen as he needed just six pitches to record three outs and touched triple digits.

New York was able to plate another run as fan interference put Escobar on third, instead of a hit which could have resulted in only a double. He subsequently scored on a Dominic Smith sac-fly to increase the lead to 9-5.

Bryce Harper proved he was alive when he homered to left field to leadoff the ninth inning. However, Castellanos struckout, Bohm flied out, and Gregorius grounded out to the pitcher to end any hope of a rally.

The Phillies fall to 3-3 on the season and will travel to Miami to take on the Marlins for a four game series. Kyle Gibson will take the mound on Thursday against Sandy Alcantara at 6:40 p.m.

