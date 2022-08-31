Phillies Embarrassed by Diamondbacks for Second Consecutive Game

If there's one thing the Philadelphia Phillies have learned over the last two seasons, it's to stay as far away from Chase Field as possible.

That sentiment remained true on Tuesday night, when the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 12-3.

The desert has not been kind to Philadelphia, as it's been one crushing loss after another, with Arizona out scoring the Phillies 25-10 across the first two games.

However, the Phillies hoped they could push Monday night's grueling loss—in which they blew a seven-run lead—behind them. After all, Aaron Nola would be on the mound, fresh off of a complete game shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing.

Unfortunately, that version of Nola was nowhere to be found in Phoenix on Tuesday. He was charged with eight runs on 10 hits, matching a career-high. He was lifted from the ballgame after four innings.

Sam Coonrod entered in relief, and was tagged for one unearned run, but other than that, Connor Brogdon, and David Robertson allowed minimal damage.

With Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto absent from the lineup, the Phillies' offense failed to respond to the D-backs' trampling of them. In fact, Arizona put up 22 unanswered runs against the Phillies since the fourth inning of Monday's game.

Zac Gallen has been stellar for Arizona in August, with his dominance continuing against the Phillies. He tossed seven frames, allowing just two hits, one walk, and striking out seven. He picked up the win, and extended his scoreless streak to 34.1 innings, the second-longest in Diamondbacks' history.

It wasn't until Brandon Marsh's three-run home run in the eighth inning that finally snapped Philadelphia's scoreless streak. It was the outfielder's first big fly as a Phillie since joining the team at the trade deadline. That made it 9-3.

Following Monday's loss, though, the Phillies were down multiple relievers. Therefore, it was up to Nick Maton to pitch the bottom of the eighth. After quickly picking up the first two outs, Maton allowed three more runs to cross the plate making it 12-3.

Top prospect Corbin Carroll, who made his major league debut on Aug. 29, recorded a 439 ft. two-run double off of Maton, which would have been a home run in 29 out of 30 MLB ballparks, with Chase Field being the lone exception. That's got to sting for the rookie.

With that, the Phillies lost their third straight game and the series, but will hope to avoid the sweep on Wednesday at 9:40 p.m EST. Bailey Falter is scheduled to take the mound for Philadelphia, looking to turn the team's luck around. Surprisingly, the club has performed well when Falter starts, going 7-2 in his outings.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will face rookie Tommy Henry, who made his debut earlier in the month.

