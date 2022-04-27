Philadelphia Phillies Cruise to 10-3 Win Thanks to Colorado Rockies' Mountainous Blunders

The Philadelphia Phillies climbed every mountain and forded every stream en route to their jagged 10-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Zach Eflin, who looked spectacular, started on the hill for the Phillies. The movement on his sinker tonight was a true highlight of the evening, and he had some good-looking defense behind him to boot.

The Phillies benefitted from Colorado's rocky defense once again on Tuesday night, as they managed to plate three runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a throwing error by Ryan McMahon, check-swing grounder from Didi Gregorius, and a wild pitch by German Marquez.

It was glorious to behold:

Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos made plays like this:

Alec Bohm had himself a day on both sides of the ball tonight as well, slashing a 100.9 mph RBI single to right field in the bottom of the fourth, and making a few slick plays defensively at third base. He has looked quite comfortable there since his three-error disaster against the Mets.

Back-to-back-to-back RBI hits from Herrera, Segura, and Hoskins plated three more runs in the same frame, and the Phillies took a commanding 7-0 lead.

Zach Eflin wrapped up his night after six sharp, two-hit innings. His singular blemish came on a two-strike, just-fair solo shot off the bat of Phillie-killer Charlie Blackmon. He scored two of the Rockies only three runs of the night, later sending another solo shot to right field in the top of the eighth inning.

A two-run home run off the bat of Odúbel Herrera, Bryce Harper double, and "single" off the bat of Nick Castellanos furthered the schism between the Rockies and Phillies, as the scoring rounded off at 10-2.

Zach Eflin, Alec Bohm, and the offense in general were great, but something tells me the Colorado Rockies' defense will be earning 'Phillie of the Week' honors in the near future.

