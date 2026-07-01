Exclusive: Kyle Schwarber to Participate in Home Run Derby, On Two Conditions

Phillies star and MLB home run leader Kyle Schwarber tells Sports Illustrated that he is planning on participating in this month’s Home Run Derby at Philadelphia’s Citizen Bank Park, contingent on two conditions.

“Yeah, if everything lines up, I’m there,” Schwarber said Monday. “If this back deal calms down, then I’ll probably do it. But just gotta make sure, one, I’m there, and then two, that this back thing kind of calms down.”

Schwarber leads the majors with 30 home runs through 82 games, and is on pace for a new career high after setting a personal benchmark last year with 56 homers. He is a near certainty to be selected to the National League squad as the backup designated hitter to Shohei Ohtani, who will be in the NL’s starting lineup after leading all players in Phase 1 of fan voting.

The other obstacle to Schwarber’s participation is a back injury that caused him to be a late scratch from a June 23 game against the Nationals. The ailment was classified as “lower back tightness.” Schwarber served as a pinch-hitter the following game before returning to the lineup on June 25 and has started every game since, going 4-for-13 with a home run in the Phillies’ last three games.

MLB has yet to announce his participation, which likely won’t be finalized until after the rosters are announced July 4. But with the All-Star Game set to take place at Citizens Bank Park for the first time, and in Philadelphia for the first time since 1996, Schwarber appears game to showcase the power swing that he’s taken to another level over the past two seasons.

Last year, Schwarber starred in the first-ever All-Star Game swing-off to help the National League win the Midsummer Classic for just the second time since 2012. The contest was tied after nine innings, leading to a Derby style competition where three players from both teams each had three swings to hit the ball beyond the fence. Schwarber launched home runs on all three of his swings to lead the NL to victory over the American League, 4–3.

Schwarber has twice previously competed in the derby. In 2018, he competed against current Phillies teammate and then Nationals star Bryce Harper in the finals at Nationals Park, falling by a single home run despite hitting an event-high 55 homers. In 2022, he entered as the top seed at Dodger Stadium but fell to future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in the first round via swing-off.

Harper has stated he won’t participate in this year’s Derby if he’s not selected to the All-Star Game—and he tells SI that if he does, he’ll need to find a new pitcher. Harper’s father, Ron, who threw to him in the 2018 derby, no longer throws offseason batting practice to him. His selection is not guaranteed given heavy competition at first base in the NL. But Phillies fans can start dreaming about Schwarber and Harper facing off in the finals once again, this time as teammates in front of their hometown fans.

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