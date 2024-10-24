3 Outfielders Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue in Free Agency This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies had a much earlier exit than they would have liked in the MLB Postseason, as they were eliminated in the National League Division Series despite having higher expectations.
Coming into the playoffs, the Phillies were arguably the team to beat. With a great starting rotation, a bullpen that was much improved in the regular season, and a star-studded lineup, there was a lot to like about Philadelphia.
However, the Phillies had some players disappointed in the playoffs, and it resulted in a loss to the New York Mets.
One of the areas that really hurt Philadelphia was in the outfield. Outside of Nick Castellanos, the Phillies didn’t get nearly the production that they needed on offense from both the center and left field positions.
Getting some help in the outfield should be a priority for Philadelphia. Here are three outfielders to target in free agency for the Phillies.
Mark Canha
If Philadelphia isn’t looking to add a big name, a veteran like Mark Canha would fill in nicely on this roster. As a right-handed hitter that can play first base or in the outfield, he could be used nicely in a platoon role for a lineup that has a lot of lefties in it.
Last season with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, Canha totaled a .242 batting average with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. While he wouldn’t be asked to be a starter every day, he could be a cost-effective option for the Phillies.
Tyler O’Neill
A solid option for Philadelphia to consider is 29-year-old Tyler O’Neill. The slugger is coming off a great season with the Boston Red Sox, as he totaled 31 home runs, which was the second time in his career that he has reached the 30 home run mark.
While injuries are a concern for the slugger, he is an excellent power hitter when healthy from the right side of the plate. The slugger certainly would help improve an outfield that really under-performed in the playoffs.
Anthony Santander
Anthony Santander is going to be one of the best hitters available in free agency, and with a return to the Baltimore Orioles being somewhat unlikely, he will likely be playing elsewhere in 2025.
Last campaign, the slugger was one of the best power hitters in baseball, as he totaled 44 home runs. Citizen’s Bank Park is a friendly hitters park, and those power numbers would likely translate.
Also, as a switch-hitter, the 30-year-old would help provide some balance to the lineup, while helping provide power against left-handed pitching. This would be a big spend for the Phillies, but Santander is an impact player.