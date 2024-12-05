4 ‘Bad Contracts’ Philadelphia Phillies Could Target in Swap for Nick Castellanos
The Philadelphia Phillies would love to shake up their core this offseason after an incredibly disappointing showing in the 2024 MLB postseason. One of the players that in an ideal world would be on the move is right fielder Nick Castellanos.
Signed following his career year with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, he has yet to recapture that level of success consistently with the Phillies. A brutal 2022 was followed up by a bounceback 2023, but this past year featured more negatives than positives.
His bat is no longer making up for the massive negative he is in the field, as other teams around the league aren’t lining up to acquire him. But, there could be a market with teams that have bad contracts of their own they would like to flip.
Sometimes a change of scenery is all anyone needs to get back on track. Who could Philadelphia target in such a scenario?
Here are four players with what are considered bad contracts they would target in a trade for Castellanso.
Lance McCullers Jr.
The Houston Astros are currently in limbo waiting to see what will happen with their star third baseman Alex Bregman. A free agent, he could certainly depart if another team meets his asking price, which his current one is not close to.
If he departs, the team will have a huge void in their lineup to fill. He is still an above-average producer at the plate despite his plate discipline and walk rate plummeting in 2024.
An offensive boost, especially in the outfield, was needed by the Astros even before considering a Bregman departure. McCullers, who hasn’t pitched in the Major Leagues since 2022, would be a worthwhile risk as the No. 5 option in the rotation.
Both players have two years remaining on their contracts and would potentially fill voids for the teams they would be on the move to.
Jose Berrios
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a tough spot. They want to contend, and will presumably look to make splashes this offseason to upgrade the roster. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the last season of team control, it is now or never.
If a teardown begins, the potential money owed to Berrios could be an albatross. Four years and $86.9 million remain, which could certainly be a risk to take on.
But, there is an opt-out in his contract after 2026. That could make this another swap of two-year contracts, but the looming last two years could certainly make the Blue Jays wary, especially if they are in a rebuild.
Add a prospect to the mix and a deal could be made as Berrios would be a nice upgrade as the fifth starter for the Phillies.
Robbie Ray
The San Francisco Giants flipped Mitch Haniger for Ray last offseason in a deal with the Seattle Mariners as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. His first start back was excellent, as he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, not allowing a hit and striking out eight with only one earned run.
After that, he was a disaster, giving up 15 earned runs across 25.2 innings in six starts. His last two starts were encouraging before landing back on IL.
With two years and $50 million remaining on his contract, Philadelphia could be enticed to take him on. The Phillies would be getting someone with a Cy Young on his resume. If he reached that level, they would have by far the best rotation in baseball.
The Giants need as much offensive help as they can get and this would be a move to slash payroll, as Castellanos is owed $40 million over the next two seasons.
Jordan Montgomery
The Arizona Diamondbacks could be in the market for some offensive help this offseason. One of their most consistent producers, and biggest power threat, first baseman Christian Walker is a free agent.
He has been connected to a lot of clubs, giving the impression he will move on this offseason. Finding a replacement for him is easier said than done, but the Diamondbacks could look to flip their disastrous free agent signing ahead of the 2024 campaign for Castellanos.
Montgomery was a disaster after getting a late start to Spring Training and never recovering, recording a 6.23 ERA across 25 appearances and 117 innings. There wasn’t much to indicate a turnaround, but after seeing what the Phillies did with Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez, why not take a shot on the 2023 World Series champ who has only one year remaining on his contract?