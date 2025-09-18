Aaron Nola's Potential Playoff Role With Phillies Seems To Be Cemented
The Philadelphia Phillies locked up a spot in the postseason then secured their second consecutive NL East title. The only thing left is to officially earn themselves a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but that is more a matter of "when" and not an "if."
Because of that reality, manager Rob Thomson has started to shape his rotation in a manner that will get his starters lined up for the roles they are going to have when the Phillies take the field at Citizens Bank Park for the National League Division Series round.
The only thing known right now is that Cristopher Sanchez will be the Game 1 starter, with Thomson aligning things so that the star left-hander pitches on Tuesday and then the regular season finale on Sept. 28.
"We can manipulate a lot of things after that," the skipper said, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. "But Sanchy's the key right now."
Aaron Nola Poised To Be Team's Fourth Starter
The fact Sanchez is going to be the Game 1 starter is not a surprise by any means, but how everything was going to look behind him was the next question. All signs are pointing to Thomson using all three of his lefties to open up a series, with Ranger Suarez likely starting Game 2 and Jesus Luzardo starting Game 3.
That leaves Aaron Nola on the outside looking in, with his role being a question mark based on how poorly he has performed throughout the year even after coming back from his lengthy absence. There was a thought that he might be used to break up the string of left-handers or even come out of the bullpen, but Thomson gave a clear hint on what Nola's role is going to be.
"I mean, Nola's never pitched out of the 'pen," Thomson stated, which is an indication that Nola is going to be waiting in the wings as the fourth starting pitcher.
Can Aaron Nola Turn Back the Clock?
It has not been a season to write home about for the veteran. In the midst of the worst year of his career, it's pretty crazy to think that he's not going to be a featured part of this rotation just two seasons removed from signing a massive $172 million deal.
But Nola's role can be looked at through two different lenses, with the negative slant being that the most expensive pitcher on the roster has been reduced to the last starting pitcher in the rotation, while the positive spin is that he is the best fourth starter in the playoffs.
Of course, the positive side of things requires Nola to actually perform in that manner, which hasn't happened all season long. However, he has big time experience in the playoffs, including a remarkable showing in 2023 when he had a 2.35 ERA across four starts.
Philadelphia will need that version of Nola in the postseason this time around if they are going to make a deep run, and if he's able to turn back the clock and accomplish that, his poor showing this campaign will be all but forgotten.