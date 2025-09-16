Phillies Celebrate Latest Division Title with Extra-Innings Win over Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies don’t have a magic number anymore. They are National League East champions after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-4, on Monday night.
The Phillies (90-61) became the second team in baseball to win 90 games and eliminated the New York Mets from divisional contention. The Mets can still reach the playoffs via a wild card berth.
The Phillies won the division last year, their 13th in franchise history. Philadelphia’s previous division titles were in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1983, 1993, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2024. This is the seventh time the franchise has defended a division crown.
How Phillies Clinched the Division Title
Philadelphia snagged an early 1-0 lead on a home run by Kyle Schwarber, which was his 53rd of the season as he chances the franchise’s single season record for home runs in a season, which is 56. The lead didn’t last long.
Los Angeles tied the game on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly in the third inning. In the fifth, Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead on a solo home run by Max Muncy and another sacrifice fly by Betts.
Philly changed the game in the seventh inning. Bryson Stott singled home Otto Kemp to cut the lead to 3-2, followed by a two-run home run by Weston Wilson, which scored Stott and made it a 4-3 game.
But the Dodgers tied the game in the seventh on a Betts home run. It looked like the game was pointed toward extra innings — until the eighth inning.
Philadelphia took the lead again with a solo home run by Bryce Harper, making it a 5-4 game. But the Phillies gave it up in the bottom of the ninth after closer Jhoan Duran gave up a solo home run to the Dodgers’ Andy Pages to tie the game.
In the 10th, the Phillies regained the lead on J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly, which scored Harrison Bader, who started the inning as the designated runner. David Robertson came on to work the bottom half of the frame, working around bases loaded with one out to clinch the victory and division title. It ended with Muncy grounding out to Harper at first base.
Now that the division title is in hand, Philadelphia can make a run at the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs. Milwaukee (91-59) was off and is 1.5 games ahead of the Phillies for the top spot. If Philadelphia can catch Milwaukee and claim the top seed, the Phillies will have home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs.