Aaron Nola Struggled, Alec Bohm Looked Sharp in Their Return To Phillies
"Next Man Up" is a mantra that is said throughout the sports world when an important player goes down due to injury. And that's what the mindset of the Philadelphia Phillies had to be following the news that Zack Wheeler was going to be placed on the injured list because of a blood clot.
The only positive about that situation is that it coincided with the returns of Aaron Nola and Alec Bohm, with both stars already scheduled to be activated off the IL before Sunday's finale against the Washington Nationals.
And when that was made official, all eyes were on the returning ace and slugger to see how they would look in their first Major League action since being placed on the shelf.
Nola Struggles, Bohm Delivers During Their Returns
Because Wheeler appears like he's going to miss the rest of the year, including the playoffs, there was a lot of anticipation to see how Nola would perform, with the hope being he could recapture his past ace-level form and become the new No. 1 or No. 2 of this staff.
For a while on Sunday, that appeared to be the case. Nola was rolling, only allowing one base runner in the first two innings while he struck out three and worked relatively quick frames where his control looked impeccable.
But the veteran was blown up in the third inning, getting chased out of the frame with just one out recorded after he gave up six earned runs on six hits, including two RBI doubles that tied the game up at six apiece to kill all the good vibes that had come from the start of the contest.
While it was Nola's first start following an extended absence after he worked his way back from an ankle and rib injury, this outing created more questions than answers about the viability of the right-hander going forward and what this rotation might look like in October.
On the other end of the spectrum, Bohm quieted many of the concerns surrounding him.
He went 2-for-4 on the day, with one of his hits being a huge three-run homer in the top of the second inning that gave Philadelphia their initial 6-0 lead. He later hit a single to center field in the fourth inning before flying out and getting hit by a pitch in the eighth.
If the slugger can provide that type of performance on a consistent basis -- putting the ball in play four times and getting on base four times due to the hit by pitch and an error -- that will go a long way for this lineup that needs more potent hitters.
Bohm is not immune to slumps, but with him being out so long because of his own rib injury, there is hope that he was able to reset a bit and have his best baseball in front of him at the most crucial time of the year.
If Sunday's performance is any indication, then that might be what happens.