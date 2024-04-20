Alec Bohm Did Something on Friday Night He Only Did Twice in 2023
Everyone has been wondering when the Philadelphia Phillies' offense would start showing up in 2024.
It was strange to see them sitting middle of the pack in multiple statistical categories and not be towards the top in home runs like much of the past two years.
They have been winning on the strength of their pitching staff, scraping by just enough runs to get them over the finish line and keep them above .500.
On Friday night, the Phillies flashed their potent offense.
All seven of their runs came from the long ball, with Alec Bohm hitting two separate three-run homers that broke things open in the first inning, and slammed the door shut in the third.
Coming into the game, he had only one homer all year.
That changed when he did something he only did twice last season.
It was certainly an impressive performance from Bohm as he showcased something that has started to become a larger part of his game during his career.
Since turning into a full-time player in 2021, he has increased his power numbers each season, hitting seven homers that year, 13 in 2022, and 20 last season. His slugging percentage has gone up every step up of the way as well.
The 27-year-old continues to improve and add different elements to his offensive arsenal, making him a valuable part of this lineup that is littered with star power.
This performance from Bohm also came at an important time for Philadelphia.
They've now won four in a row, but it still feels like something is missing.
Maybe this is the game that gets the offense rolling for the first time all year as they have two more games at home against the Chicago White Sox before heading out on a 10-game road trip to end the month.