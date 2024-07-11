Alec Bohm Officially Knows His Competition for Home Run Derby
Alec Bohm is starting to showcase his skillset that caused the Philadelphia Phillies to take him No. 3 overall back in the 2018 MLB draft.
It's been a winding road for the coveted prospect, one that has been filled with high moments and low ones where it looked like he might not be able to remain as part of this organization going forward.
But, the 27-year-old continued to work at his craft, and now, he will be representing the Phillies at the 2024 All-Star for the first time, while also earning the starting third baseman nod.
It's a great accomplishment for Bohm, but he wasn't satisfied with just that.
The rising star decided to enter his name into the 2024 Home Run Derby competition back in early-July, become the second player to announce he would participate in this event. His inclusion was head-scratching for some considering his lack of raw home run numbers, but it's still a great opportunity for him to compete in a high-profile event and gain more exposure.
A few days after Bohm announced he would be in this competition, he now officially knows who he'll be facing to take home the crown.
Two-time champion Pete Alonso is going for his record-tying third title. Adolis Garcia and Jose Ramirez are back after previously competing in past years. Other first-timers like Bohm include Gunnar Henderson, Teoscar Hernandez, Marcell Ozuna and Bobby Witt Jr.
Philadelphia's star will also be competing under a new format.
The Home Run Derby is no longer a one-on-one bracket-style competition. Instead, all eight sluggers will be competing against each other in the first round, trying to hit the most home runs in a three-minute or 40-pitch maximum limit, whichever comes first.
The top four will then advance to the semifinals where they will be seeded 1-4 based on who hit the most blasts in Round 1. That's when the one-on-one format comes back as the remaining players go head-to-head in the same three-minute or 40-pitch maximum limit.
In the finals, it will be two minutes or 27 pitches to see who hits the most.
Bohm is looking to become the third Phillies player to ever win the Home Run Derby, joining Bobby Abreu and Ryan Howard.