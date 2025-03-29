Alec Bohm Ripped Nationals Park for Their Shadows After Phillies Opening Day Win
Opening Day was an eventful one for the Philadelphia Phillies.
They were rung up 13 times by Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, walking zero times during the six innings that he pitched.
It was a frustrating start to the season for this Phillies team that has been plagued by strikeouts in important moments the past two years, and they weren't done there. Six more K's were handed to this lineup before they won the opener in extra innings.
The 19 strikeouts were the most ever for a winning team on Opening Day, and it served as a reminder that Philadelphia is still one of the best lineups in baseball that can win baseball games no matter what, even if the process is frustrating.
But, perhaps there was a reason for the punch outs.
Game 1 hero Alec Bohm, who crushed a massive two-run RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to blow the contest open for the Phillies, ripped the shadows that were present at Nationals Park during his on-field postgame interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.
"You can't see the ball. That's why we struck out like, 30 times," he said. "So we should probably just stop playing at 4 o'clock so we can put a good product on the field for all the fans watching at home and paying money to come to the stadium."
That is a notable statement.
Sight line has been in the forefront of baseball conversations the past few years, with the Houston Astros even altering their "batter's eye" in center field last season because they were performing so poorly on offense at home compared to on the road.
Maybe Bohm is right.
Washington's stadium just isn't suited for day games, something the Phillies will have to deal with again on Saturday.
But this will be something to monitor.
Perhaps the strikeouts won't be as big of an issue as they appeared to be on Opening Day once they are playing at a time or in a stadium that doesn't present problems with shadows.