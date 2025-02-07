Alex Bregman's Free Agency Decision Could Negatively Impact Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies likely won't sign Alex Bregman this offseason.
That caveat has to be added because, despite Dave Dombrowski stating the front office is basically done making additions, the executive has notoriously pulled off aggressive moves with some coming right before Spring Training gets underway.
But for all intents and purposes, Bregman won't be joining the Phillies.
That doesn't mean his free agency decision won't impact the franchise going forward, though.
At this stage, it seems like there are only four teams truly in the mix to sign him; the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.
Varying reports suggest different levels of possibilities regarding where he'll end up, with some indicating the Cubs and Red Sox would love to have him on a short-term contract, the Tigers aren't willing to extend a megadeal just yet and the Astros would still welcome him back but only for their ideal price.
The one Bregman decision that could negatively affect Philadelphia is if he signs with Chicago.
"It could also convince Tucker to re-sign, even at a discount, if he gets to share Chicago with his buddy. Tucker and Bregman forged their relationship in the fires of World Series contention. That bond is quite significant when projecting Tucker's (and Bregman's) future. That would obviously stand in the way of Philadelphia luring Tucker to the east coast as a free agent," wrote Christopher Kline of FanSided.
The notion of Bregman and Tucker teaming up with a historic franchise like the Cubs and turning things around there as the faces of the franchise could be enticing to both.
While that organization and ownership group hasn't been willing to open up their checkbooks to put together a roster that consistently sits over the luxury tax, there's a chance they would do it for that duo.
The Phillies have long been floated as a landing spot for Tucker, especially with Nick Castellanos becoming a free agent after the 2026 campaign.
There's a good chance Tucker still hits the open market next offseason even if Chicago signs Bregman, but it certainly wouldn't help Philadelphia's odds of signing the star outfielder, especially since he could easily sign an extension before he even begins free agency.
Phillies fans will need to keep their eye on the Bregman sweepstakes to see where he ends up.