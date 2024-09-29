All-Stars Litter Philadelphia Phillies Top Position Players List
Throughout the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball.
Heading into the postseason, they have arguably the most talented all-around roster, as it is tough to pinpoint a weakness within this group. With two straight NLCS appearances under their belt, with one World Series trip, they will be looking to break through this time around.
While pitching is the strength of the team behind a deep rotation backed by a very talented bullpen, the lineup has plenty of star power as well. Three of them made the All-Star game.
Leading the way with his eighth trip to the Midsummer Classic was first baseman Bryce Harper. He has been a stalwart near the top of the Phillies lineup since joining ahead of the 2019 season and continues to produce at a high level.
It should come as no surprise that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked him as the team’s No. 1 position player this year.
“With a home run on Tuesday (September 24th), Bryce Harper reached 30 in a season for the fifth time in his career. The move to first base has helped keep him healthy, as his 142 games played are his most since 2019, and he will look to add to an impressive postseason track record in October.”
Coming in at No. 2 on the list is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. He has had a record-setting season atop their lineup, providing the team with explosive power and a keen eye as he leads the National League with 104 walks.
No. 3 on the list is another All-Star; shortstop Trea Turner. One of the most talented hitters in the game, he has incredible bat-to-ball skills and can succeed in any situation.
In recent years, he has sacrificed some batting average for more power but remains an excellent hitter. With his elite speed, he is one of the most versatile position players around.
Rounding out the list for Philadelphia is third baseman Alec Bohm and outfielder Brandon Marsh. Bohm’s breakout has been big for the franchise, while Marsh has helped extend what was at times in recent years a top-heavy group.
“A step forward from Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh has helped solidify the Philadelphia lineup as one of the most complete top-to-bottom in all of baseball. Bohm ranks second on the team with 95 RBI, and Marsh has been a steady offensive performer while bouncing between left field and center field defensively,” wrote Reuter.
Navigating this lineup in October is going to be challenging, especially if the pitching staff is performing to the best of their abilities.