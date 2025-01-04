Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite Slugger
The Philadelphia Phillies sneakily have a few important players hitting free agency next offseason. This winter saw them lose a few players, and more could be on the way, with multiple not making a decision yet.
The moves the Phillies make over the next 12 months will likely depend on how they play in this campaign. If Philadelphia finally does what everybody knows it can and accomplishes its goal of winning a World Series, returning veteran players should be in the works.
Among the potential options who might not be on the team after this year includes Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber, 31 years old, has been an important player for the Phillies over the past three campaigns.
It isn't easy replacing a guy who's hit at least 38 home runs in each of his last three showings, with 46, 47, and 38 since making his debut in Philadelphia.
However, if the Phillies don't continue to perform at the highest level when it matters most, changes eventually have to be made. Schwarber would, unfortunately, be one of those candidates due to his free agency status, despite his production.
There's no telling what the front office might do if there's another quick exit in the playoffs.
Jovan Alford of FanSided examined five players who might be leaving Philadelphia over the next year. In his prediction, he had Schwarber as one of the five players. It would be easy for the Phillies to cut ties as his contract ends after this coming season.
"Phillies fans would hate to see Schwarber leave as he’s provided the fanbase with so many great moments in the postseason and regular season. With the way he’s produced at the top of the Phillies’ lineup over the last few years, it’d be tough for the Phillies to part ways," he wrote.
Alford touched on how Schwarber would be tough to watch go for the fan base, and rightfully so.
Ultimately, he isn't the only fan favorite who could be on his way out if things don't end well for the Phillies in 2025.
But a lot has to play out over the next nine months before that becomes a thing.
Suppose Schwarber continues to swing the bat at the level he has and hits another 35-plus home runs at the top of Philadelphia's lineup.
Unless he's looking for a massive contract in free agency, which he likely won't be, there's reason to believe he could be on the roster in 2026.
It's tough to make predictions, given how much can change in a calendar year, so the two-time All-Star is more than safe for now.