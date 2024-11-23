Anonymous MLB Insider Predicts Philadelphia Phillies Will Trade Star Catcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to have a busy offseason, but could that include plans to trade away a key starter at a position with not many outside options?
ESPN's Jesse Rogers recently did a survey of anonymous MLB executives and insiders to get an understanding of what they think will happen this offseason.
One of the biggest questions raised was regarding who they believe will be the biggest name traded outside of Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
Among the players to be mentioned was Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.
While Realmuto didn't have an elite year in 2024, replacing him would still be a tall task. Not only does Philadelphia not have any better options on the roster, there aren't very many other catchers even on the trade market.
The 33-year-old posted a .266/.322/.429 slash line last season with 14 home runs and 47 RBI. That isn't actually much different than what he has done in years past, at least in terms of averages and slashing.
For his six years with the Phillies, he has posted a .266/.331/.463 slash line.
What is most alarming about him, though, is the fact that he only played in 99 games last season.
His injury troubles could only get worse as he continues to get older.
There could be an argument made to get out of the final year of his contract before it is too late, attempting to figure out another option at catcher.
The problem is the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
Despite playing in just 99 games, Realmuto still finished in the top-15 for catchers with 2.0 fWAR. None of the players listed above him are expected to be available for trade.
Garrett Stubbs is the only other catcher on the roster, and he posted just a .207/.296/.262 slash line last season. Their best catching prospect, Eduardo Tait, is still a few years from being ready.
That leaves Philadelphia's only options to try to sign a free agent or trade for a player and hope they can be serviceable in Realmuto's stead.
The best player among those options would likely be former Colorado Rockies All-Star and San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz.
Diaz, now a free agent, has posted a .266/.315/.298 slash line over the last two seasons. That wouldn't be too large of a drop off if he can keep that level of play up.
Unless they can find a great deal, though, keeping Realmuto around is worth the risk.