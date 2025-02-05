Are Philadelphia Phillies Still the Team To Beat in NL East?
Monday was Truck Day for the Philadelphia Phillies, signaling the unofficial start of a new season.
With the winter winding down and spring training just around the corner, the Phillies will prepare to defend their first division title since 2011.
However, that won't be easy.
Much has changed in the NL East over the last few months, starting with the New York Mets' shocking 15-year, $765 million commitment to Juan Soto.
Despite finishing six games behind the Phillies last season, the Mets are arguably the better team now, especially after beating Philadelphia in last year's NLDS.
The Phillies had a relatively quiet offseason by comparison, revamping their bullpen and acquiring productive veterans like Jesus Luzardo and Max Kepler.
Now, the question is whether Philadelphia is good enough to win the division in 2025.
Did the front office do enough this winter to improve the roster?
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian seem to think so.
"This is a big-time lineup," Reynolds said, citing potent bats like Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. "That's why they didn't make a lot of moves."
His on-air broadcast partner agreed.
"They didn't make a lot of moves because they didn't need to make a lot of moves, certainly with that lineup" Vasgersian added. "I think the Phillies made all the right moves, as a matter of fact."
For starters, Philadelphia didn't have a lot of holes to fill coming off a 95-win season.
Most of its roster returns intact, allowing Dave Dombrowski to tinker around the edges and make small upgrades where needed.
Furthermore, the Phillies didn't have the financial flexibility needed to make a big splash this offseason. According to Spotrac, they have the second-highest payroll in baseball behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Philadelphia could have traded some of its prospects for established talent, but Dombrowski wisely held on to most of them, as they will soon be needed to turn over the team's aging roster.
With a new-look bullpen, a powerful offense and plenty of starting pitching, the Phillies are built to contend this year. They have the talent to win the NL East again, but they'll need to survive formidable challenges from the star-studded Mets and Atlanta Braves if they want to stay on top.
"The Phillies are still the team to beat for me (in the NL East)," Vasgersian said, with Reynolds agreeing. "That's how I feel about the Phillies. It's theirs to lose."