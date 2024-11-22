Atlanta Braves Could Make Blockbuster Trade Trade For Rumored Phillies Target
One of the most interesting developments regarding the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason so far is there seems to be a real desire to land another starting pitcher.
Based on their outfield having holes and the bullpen losing two key members after having an eye-opening collapse in the playoffs, the thought process coming into the winter was those areas would be the focus of Dave Dombrowski and his front office.
Instead, outside of reportedly setting up a meeting with superstar Juan Soto, a lot of the rumors circling this club is their interest in putting together a trade package to land Chicago White Sox young star Garrett Crochet.
Much of that stems from the Phillies almost acquiring him ahead of this past deadline before things fell apart, and with Taijuan Walker not being handed the fifth starting job, it seems like they want an insurance option.
Crochet would be more than that, and he would cost a whole lot, too, especially if the Atlanta Braves are going to throw themselves into the mix on that front as well.
Coming off a year that was largely lost due to injuries, they have their own free agent situation they are dealing with as they look to make a splash that allows them to get back to the top of the National League.
If they lose their ace Max Fried, it would be hard to accomplish that goal, which is why the Braves are seen as real players to put something together to land Crochet.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN spoke to 18 MLB team executives and baseball insiders to get their thoughts on some of the biggest names who could be on the move this offseason in free agency or via trade, and one of them thinks the Braves are the landing spot for the left-hander.
"Sox would rather put him in the NL. Wouldn't rule out other big-market clubs. Where Garrett wants to sign an extension is a factor and would think Atlanta is the most appealing landing spot for him long term," this person said.
It makes sense.
Instead of handing over the megadeal to Fried, work an extension out with Crochet who wants to get paid now and likely will cost less.
Philadelphia is hoping that doesn't happen.
Not only would they miss out on someone who they had their eye on at the deadline and during the early portion of this offseason, but they would have to face that player multiple times per year because he ended up with their archrival.
If the Phillies decide not to trade for Crochet, they have to hope Atlanta doesn't meet the steep asking price to land him.