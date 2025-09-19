Biggest Offseason Decision for Phillies Could Have Major Implications on Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies were recently able to clinch the division in the National League East, and now their focus has turned to trying to capture the best record in the league as well. While the Milwaukee Brewers have had a great season, they are starting to slip up a bit, and the opportunity is there for the Phillies in the final week and a half of the year.
Overall, it has once again been a fantastic campaign for Philadelphia. This is a team that had high expectations coming into the year, and they have lived up to them. Winning the division was the first goal for the team, and now they will be trying to avenge themselves in October.
Unfortunately, the team is dealing with some injuries to key players like Zack Wheeler and Trea Turner currently, but the offense has been able to really find its groove of late. One main reason for that has been their NL MVP candidate. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest decision this offseason for the Phillies being the status of their star free agent, Kyle Schwarber.
Will Schwarber be Re-Signed?
By all accounts, both sides are interested in getting a deal worked out, but as a free agent, Schwarber will have the right to speak with other teams. Due to the fantastic year that he is having, there should be no shortage of suitors for him this winter. With that being said, it could raise his value if teams get into a bit of a bidding war. While Philadelphia can spend with the top teams in the league, they do have other free agents besides Schwarber.
Even though re-signing him at whatever cost is smart, it could have a ripple effect on the rest of the roster. With Ranger Suarez, J.T. Realmuto, and Harrison Bader all being free agents, it seems impossible that the team would be able to retain all of them.
That is where the cost for Schwarber really comes into play for Philadelphia. While they obviously have to do everything they can to bring him back, they also have to be mindful of the other needs that they are going to have.
While his regular season has been fantastic, the star slugger is also going to have a chance to increase his value in October. If he helps lead the Phillies to a World Series, the price tag will only go up.