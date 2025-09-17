Should Phillies Extend Their New Star Harrison Bader This Offseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies didn't have the trade deadline that many expected.
With a flailing offense and a bullpen that looked like a disaster, the ultra-aggressive Dave Dombrowski was predicted to be one of the busiest executives around baseball. But that didn't happen. Instead, he opted to pull off a blockbuster for superstar closer Jhoan Duran and a separate deal for outfielder Harrison Bader.
While the Duran move got rave reviews -- especially because he's under contract for multiple seasons -- the addition of Bader gave many in the fanbase flashbacks to what transpired in 2024 with the acquisition of Austin Hays. However, it's safe to say that the results have been completely different this time around.
Bader has become a star for the Phillies, combining his elite defense in center field with an incredible showing at the plate to boost this lineup. He has been a perfect fit in the clubhouse, too, with him adding an "it factor" that is necessary to win championships.
Because of that, it's easy to see why Bader has become a fan favorite, and he's now someone people want to see stick around in Philadelphia for the long haul as they figure out how to configure their roster going forward.
Could Phillies Extend Harrison Bader This Offseason?
It's not crazy to think that could happen. While top prospect Justin Crawford is presumed to be part of the big league roster in 2026, Max Kepler is set to become a free agent and the future of Nick Castellanos looks murky at best entering the final year of his deal.
Bader has a mutual option for 2026 that's worth $10 million. Based on the way he's performed this season with a career high in RBIs (54), OPS+ (144) and home runs (16), there's a good chance he declines this option to test the free agency waters once again. But if the Phillies want him to be part of the equation for the next few years, they could offer him an extension and lock him into a deal before he hits the open market.
Philadelphia should wait to see how things play out in the postseason before committing to anything, but if he keeps up this level of production, then there's no reason why they shouldn't look into securing him for the next few years.
Philadelphia could frontload the contract a bit to entice him to stay, bumping his salary up from what would be $10 million if he opted into the mutual contract to something around the $12 million mark. Agreeing to $10 million for the second year with a player option for the third might be able to get something done.
There's a risk involved from the Phillies' perspective on this. Bader has gone through lulls in his career after hitting peak production, so it's not a given that this is the type of performance they are going to get in the future if they keep him on their roster.
But based on what Bader has brought to this team, it would be hard to let him leave the clubhouse.
Of course the big fish that should be at the top of Philadelphia's list is Kyle Schwarber, followed by J.T. Realmuto and maybe even Ranger Suarez due to Zack Wheeler's injury.
Dombrowski and owner John Middleton will be busy men this offseason as they make decisions on their impending free agents and how to keep this championship window open. But due to the way Bader has played since joining the Phillies, he will be part of that discussion.