Bohm Anxious to Continue Developing After Solid Season
Alec Bohm’s turnaround from a maddening three-error game against the New York Mets into one of the more dependable third basemen in Major League Baseball was quite remarkable.
Bohm believes his 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies is going to be even better.
“It’s just kind of continuing on that path,” Bohm told reporters during the Winter Caravan. “I think we’ve kind of got a good thing going and I don’t think there’s any need to look for anything more or try to do more. Personally as a player and as a team, I think we kind of have our philosophy, our attitude … and I think it’s just more showing up, being ourselves and playing the game and having fun.”
Bohm had at least one hit in five of the six World Series games against the Houston Astros. Bohm was stellar defensively, too, with no errors in 20 chances.
Bohm finished the regular season with a .280 average, 13 home runs and 72 RBI. While he committed 13 errors, the improvement was massive from the three-error debacle.
“To be honest with you, the beginning of the season feels like two years ago,” Bohm told reporters. “It was a long year. And that’s baseball, there’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be good times, there’s going to be bad times, but if there’s no bad times there would be no good times.”
