Boston Red Sox ‘Have Stayed in Touch’ With Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent
The reliever market has been slower than many anticipated entering the offseason. It's often tough to get a feel for what relievers are valued at, which could be the issue for former Philadelphia Phillies closer Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman had an impressive campaign a year ago but struggled in the second half and the postseason. His playoff struggles were hardly his fault.
Hoffman's postseason struggles were more of a coaching issue than the right-hander not performing at the level he was expected to.
His market might not start to heat up until Tanner Scott makes a decision, but according to a recent report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Boston Red Sox "have stayed in touch" with Hoffman and his camp.
"Hoffman had a stellar two seasons with Philadelphia and is probably the best righty out there. The Red Sox have stayed in touch with his camp. ... In a late-innings role, he’d make a lot of sense."
The Red Sox were expected to be a team that spent heavily this winter. They've accomplished that in some sense, but more has to be done for Boston to be contenders in the American League. Their biggest move to this point was a trade to acquire one of the top pitching targets on that market, Garrett Crochet.
The American League, as a whole, isn't exactly strong, but the American League East is expected to still be one of the better divisions in baseball.
Hoffman, a New York native, could be interested in playing for the Red Sox. It's uncertain if he's looking to stay on the East Coast or would be willing to play elsewhere, but moving from Philadelphia to Boston wouldn't be too bad of a relocation.
For the Red Sox, the idea of signing a pitcher of his caliber would be to give them one of the better bullpens in baseball.
They've already added Aroldis Chapman, and while the flame-throwing left-hander might not be what he once was, he still has excellent stuff and should be a positive in Boston's bullpen.
Hoffman wanting to start could be an issue in him signing with the Red Sox, but the same can be said for him signing with any team.
Perhaps Boston would be willing to give him a look during Spring Training, but he also has to factor in that if he signed with the Red Sox and being a starter didn't work out, he likely wouldn't be their closer.