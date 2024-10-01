Breaking Down Why Philadelphia Phillies Can Win World Series in 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies have wrapped up an excellent 2024 campaign, as they finished with the second-best record in the league and will be awaiting their opponent in the National League Divisional Series.
This campaign, the Phillies have been firing on all cylinders. With a strong starting rotation, lineup, and bullpen, it isn’t easy to find a flaw in Philadelphia.
However, as seen in recent years, anything can happen in the MLB Postseason, as the Phillies were a game away from making the World Series as a Wild Card team last year.
Philadelphia has all the tools to make a long postseason run this year, and they will be heading into October as one of the favorites to win it.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently spoke about why the Phillies could win the World Series this year.
“They've got the talent, the experience, the urgency and the look. They've got the ace and an excellent supporting crew. They've got the masher at the top of the order, the star shortstop after him and the two-time MVP up next. They've got four genuine options to close out games -- maybe even five or six, just on stuff alone. The question here might be the wrong one. Why can the Phillies win the World Series?”
When looking at Philadelphia, the conversation has to start with their starting rotation. The combination of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola has had a lot of success for the franchise, and they are both battled tested in the playoffs.
However, in addition to them this year, they will have Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez to anchor the backend of the rotation. The bullpen for the Phillies is also much better than in years past, as they have multiple arms they can count on in a big moment.
In the lineup, Philadelphia still has a ton of stars on the roster with Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper. While the argument can be made that the outfield is currently the weakness of the Phillies, the unit overall isn’t bad compared to other teams.
Philadelphia may not have had the best record compared to some other teams in the second half of the season, but they have had such a big lead in their division for so long that they were never really pressed by the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
This team really checks all the boxes of a potential World Series Champion this year.