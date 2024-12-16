Brewers 'Open' to Trading Former Philadelphia Phillies Fan Favorite Rhys Hoskins
Not every team in Major League Baseball has the same payroll as the Philadelphia Phillies do.
It's a luxury the Phillies ownership and front office are willing to spend the way they are, and it's a big reason why they've found the success they have over the past few years.
There are many teams around baseball that don't spend in ways similar to Philadelphia, including the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have been one of the cheapest teams in the league, and while playing in a small market doesn't help, they've lost multiple star players in recent seasons because of their spending situation.
Former Philadelphia fan favorite Rhys Hoskins signed with Milwaukee last offseason.
Hoskins, who tore his ACL during Spring Training in March 2023, had an unfortunate ending to his time with the Phillies.
Philadelphia understood there wasn't room for him on its current roster, leading to him signing with the Brewers on a cheaper deal than many expected.
From the sound of things, the first baseman might be on his way out of another city.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, because of Milwaukee's budget, their front office is willing to move on from him in a trade.
"As one might suspect, the budget-conscious Brewers are open to moving first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who will earn $18 million next season and also is owed a $4 million buyout on a mutual option for 2026."
A reunion with Hoskins wouldn't be the worst idea for the Phillies if they ate some of his money, but that would require them to move Bryce Harper back to the outfield or have one of them DH full-time. Unless Philadelphia landed a first baseman who would be a clear upgrade in its lineup, risking an injury for Harper in the outfield just doesn't make much sense at this stage in his career.
Hoskins, however, shouldn't have an issue getting traded.
His contract only being $18 million in 2025 will be much lower than the other first baseman on the free agency market, making him an intriguing addition for a ball club that doesn't land one in free agency.
After his ACL injury, the 31-year-old didn't have a bad showing when he finished with 26 home runs and 82 RBI.
Hoskins' 98 OPS+ and 149 strikeouts compared to 53 walks is a bit concerning considering he used to walk at a high rate, but power guys striking out isn't uncommon.
With the trade market starting to heat up, Hoskins could be one of the next names moved if the Brewers are looking to move him soon.