Bryce Harper Expected to Play on Tuesday After Phillies Were Destroyed Without Him

After a tough stretch of games without Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to get him back for their next set.

Brad Wakai

May 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies were swept on Sunday for the second time this season.

It was an ugly three-game stretch against the Milwaukee Brewers that carried over the defeat the Phillies suffered in the finale versus the Atlanta Braves.

Nothing was good for Philadelphia in this one.

The pitching staff was shelled, the offense couldn't produce hits or runs and the defense was beyond poor with multiple errors, miscues and stolen bases allowed.

The only saving grace is Bryce Harper was not in the lineup for any contest of this set, having missed the last five after he was plunked in the elbow by Spencer Strider in his first at-bat during Game 1 of the Braves series.

But it was alarming to see how bad this Phillies team was without their superstar.

In those five contests, they were outscored 41-19, a staggering margin that should not happen for a team with World Series aspirations.

Philadelphia's depth looked beyond questionable, with Alec Bohm not producing at first base, Edmundo Sosa not snapping out of his cold stretch despite being the everyday third baseman and the outfielders providing next to nothing.

The Phillies need Harper back, especially because they are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the Rogers Centre, a place that has turned into a house of horrors for opposing teams this season.

Thankfully, it seems like the superstar will be back on Tuesday.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Harper "expects to play" in the series opener.

The slugger said "he's feeling much better," a great sign considering he didn't necessarily inspire a lot of confidence based on his previous comments about when he might return.

What Harper looks like is anyone's guess, though.

One of the worries about the elbow contusion he's dealing with is that it might force him to change his swing, something that is never a positive when it comes to long-term success for the rest of the campaign.

Both Harper and the team must be confident that won't be the case if he's going to return without needing an injured list stint.

This stretch certainly proved that Philadelphia needs Harper, so it will be a welcome sight to see him back on the baseball field on Tuesday if he does indeed return.

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

