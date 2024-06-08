Bryce Harper Goes Full Messi, Celebrates with Soccer Slide
The Philadelphia Phillies have been in London since the conclusion of their series with Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Bryce Harper, like the rest of his teammates, have taken in the sights and sounds of one of the world’s biggest cities leading up to their two-game MLB International Series with the New York Mets at London Stadium.
If there is one thing Phillies fans know about Harper it’s that he knows how to ingratiate himself to the locals. From the instant he arrived in Philadelphia as a free agent before the 2019 season he became a fan favorite.
Turns out he’s out to convert the Brits, too.
After a slow start, the Phillies exploded for six runs in the fourth inning against the Mets. Harper jump-started the run with a solo home run, which was his 15th of the season and tied the game at 1-1.
Harper, of course, celebrated. But his celebration was far more familiar to soccer (or football fans, as it’s known across the pond) than to typical baseball fans.
It was a soccer-style slide on the temporary field turf at London Stadium, which made it look like Harper had scored a goal and not hit a home run.
There are few better ways to ingratiate yourself to the locals than to participate in their customs. Plus, London Stadium is the home of the Premier League’s West Ham United.
Harper is having another quality offensive season in his first full year as a first baseman. The 31-year-old entered the London Series slashing .268/.378/.512/.890. With his home run he nudged his RBI total to 44.
He appears to be well on his way to returning to the form that allowed him to hit 35 home runs in 2021. His 2022 season was cut short by a torn UCL ligament in his elbow, which limited him to designated hitter duties and 18 home runs. He played through the injury to help the Phillies reach the World Series.
Last season he missed part of the year recovering from Tommy John surgery. When he returned he was limited to DH to start the year and then moved to part-time first baseman after the All-Star Break to fill in for the injured Rhys Hoskins. He hit 21 home runs but batted nearly .300.
The Phillies made Harper their full-time first baseman after the season and Hoskins signed with Milwaukee. Phillies fans welcomed Hoskins home like a local during their three-game series earlier this week.