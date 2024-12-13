Bryce Harper's Agent Gives Latest Update on Extension With Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper has indicated he wants to be extended by the Philadelphia Phillies in the past, but nothing has come of it just yet.
After Juan Soto's megadeal, extending Harper would be the right thing to do.
While he accepted the 13-year, $330 million deal he's currently playing on and won't hit free agency until 2032, the Phillies have a reason to give him more.
With Scott Boras representing the two-time MVP Award winner, it's safe to say Harper is in good hands.
Harper might not be at the top of Boras' priority list due to the free agency period being active, but the super agent has also spoken about getting an extension done in the past.
He spoke about it again on Wednesday, saying Philadelphia and him have communicated, according to Spencer McKercher of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“There's no question that, you know, those dynamics are being discussed. John [Middleton] and Dave [Dombrowski] have taken the time to talk to me about it. So we're in a place where there's very good communication and understanding of what’s going on."
It's tough to get a feel for what an extension would look like for Harper.
He's already 32 years old, and despite not showing any signs of slowing down, the Phillies would be banking heavily on him to continue playing at an MVP level late in his career.
His $25.4 million AAV deal is certainly below market value.
At the time, Harper inked a deal that seemed more than fair, but with the market reaching new heights because of Shohei Ohtani and Soto, why shouldn't he be compensated fairly, too?
He's a $40-plus million AAV player and there's no debate about that.
As a team, Philadelphia has played well since landing Harper in 2019. Winning a World Series is the final thing the ball club has to do, and if the front office makes the right moves during the rest of his contract, there's a good chance of them accomplishing that.
Since joining the team, Harper has slashed .285/.391/.533 with a 149 OPS+, 748 hits, 152 home runs, 186 doubles, and 451 RBI in 3,128 at-bats. His numbers rival the best hitters in baseball during that span.
The Phillies have other priorities with a few holes on their current roster, but once the dust settles, extending Harper could be something the front office decides to do.
He's been well worth the money and now looks to be on one of the best contracts in the sport.