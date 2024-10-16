Wife of Philadelphia Phillies Star Reveals He's No Longer Represented by Super Agent
There's a mystery brewing with the Philadelphia Phillies as it appears star outfielder Nick Castellanos has dropped super agent Scott Boras ahead of an offseason where he is not seeking a new contract.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Phillies fan account known as Phillies Tailgate on X tweeted out a list of the eight names on the team that are represented by Boras, seemingly referencing the fact that impending free agent superstar Juan Soto is also represented by Boras and the connection could lead to Soto playing in Philadelphia.
With Castellanos included on the list and known to have been represented by Boras when he signed a 5-year $100 million deal with the Phillies prior to the 2022 season, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. That is, until Jess Castellanos, Nick's wife replied to the tweet and said "*not Nick", implying that the star outfielder is no longer repped by the biggest name in player representation.
No reasoning has been revealed at this time as to why Castellanos would have parted ways with Boras, but it's a fascinating story nonetheless as no new agent hiring has been announced and he could simply be representing himself moving forward. Some have speculated this offseason that the team could try to trade the fan favorite outfielder in a blockbuster, but this feels unlikely after a season in which he played all 162 games and continues to be a core piece of the lineup. Even if that were the case, Boras likely wouldn't factor in there at all with still another two full seasons left until Castellanos is due to hit free agency.
In the three years since arriving in Philadelphia, Castellanos has delivered on offense with 65 home runs and 254 RBIs. He has become one of the most important players on the team and helped them tremendously in their run to the 2022 World Series and 2023 NLCS, even providing seven hits with a .412 batting average in the four game loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS this postseason.
As the team prepares to move forward in the offseason, it appears any potential future negotiating with Castellanos will no longer be done through Boras.