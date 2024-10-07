Bullpen for Philadelphia Phillies Has Once Again Become an Issue
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to even up their series against the New York Mets with a dramatic win in Game 2. However, some issues for the Phillies are starting to emerge in the series.
It was a great and much-needed win for the Phillies in Game 2 against the Mets. After spoiling a great performance from Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia really needed to win Game 2 at home.
Christopher Sanchez got the start for the Phillies and pitched well, as the young left-hander went five innings and allowed two runs. However, he was on the hook for the loss when he came out due to Luis Severino shutting Philadelphia out at the time.
The Phillies went to their bullpen to start the sixth inning trailing by two, and Jose Ruiz allowed a solo home run to Pete Alonso, which extended the lead for New York to 3-0. Luckily, Philadelphia rallied in the bottom half of the inning, as back-to-back home runs by Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos tied the game.
However, the lead was short-lived, as Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run off Orion Kerkering to give the Mets a lead once again. The see-saw battle continued, as the offense came through in the eighth inning to put up three runs and give the Phillies a two-run lead heading into the ninth inning.
Unfortunately, Matt Strahm gave up a two-run home run to Mark Vientos in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Luckily, Castellanos was able to win the game with a walk-off base hit, but despite winning, Philadelphia has to be concerned about their bullpen as the series shifts back to New York.
In the win, the Phillies' bullpen gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched and blew multiple leads. Combining that with Game 1, when Philadelphia’s bullpen allowed six earned runs in two innings pitched, the bullpen has given up an alarming 10 runs in two games.
Considering the upgrades and the performance during the season of the unit, the way they have pitched in the last two games has been shocking. The Phillies should feel very fortunate that this series is tied after two games, as the Mets easily could be up 2-0 in the series and heading back home with a chance to end the season for Philadelphia.
As the series goes to Citi Field for two games now, the Phillies have to get better performances from their bullpen if they are going to advance to the NLCS.