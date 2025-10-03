The One Mistake Phillies Can't Afford To Make Against Reigning Champion Dodgers
Game 1 of the Division Series round draws ever closer, and the matchup of goliath franchises between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers has taken center stage.
Looking to defend their 2024 World Series title, the Dodgers are faced with a hungry Phillies roster that is desperate to finally reach the promised land. The star-filled rosters are simply too skilled to even compare the two on paper, and the series has all the makings of an all-timer.
Offense is certainly not something either team lacks, with both gritty small ball and towering home runs a staple to both clubs' success in 2025. The pitching side is a similar story, with the Dodgers boasting a rotation consisting of MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani, Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and former Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, among others. The injury to Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler is a big blow, but the likes of Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo, and Aaron Nola are more than capable of carrying the load.
There is one major storyline looming over Philadelphia's heads that every player, staff member, and fan knows all too well. Their three consecutive postseason collapses have ended promising playoff runs, and the boom-or-bust offense continues to be at risk of team-wide slumps at any moment. Manager Rob Thomson and hitting coach Kevin Long have made substantial improvements to many players on the roster across 2025 to help combat the issue, but the result can truly only be revealed between the white lines, beginning this Saturday.
The Dodgers, despite all their glory, have faced legitimate problems with their bullpen, especially during their Wild Card sweep over the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Getting to their bullpen early could be a major factor in the outcome of the series, and there's one pattern the Phillies cannot fall into if they want to execute that plan.
What do Phillies Need To Avoid?
Allowing Dodgers starting pitchers to work deep into games could be a death sentence for the Phillies, and preventing them from being efficient in the early stages is the most effective way to offset that.
In previous playoff runs, the lineup would descend into the same trap of swinging out of their shoes early and being far too aggressive, allowing opposing starters to cruise through innings and get through the lineup two or three times with ease. Facing a team with a massively struggling bullpen in the Dodgers, it's essential that they can extend at-bats, create longer innings, and force Los Angeles' manager Dave Roberts' hand.
The Phillies' easiest path to an NLCS appearance is through doing what they've done best: hammering opposing relief pitchers. Getting past the Dodgers' vaunted starting rotation will be a challenge, and re-igniting their past ways of giving opposing starters quick and easy outs is something that they need to emphasize avoiding.