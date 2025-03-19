Can Philadelphia Phillies' Offense Answer the Bell After Disappointing Season?
There is just over a week left of spring training, and the Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for the start of the regular season, with only a few roster battles remaining.
This is a good time to review spring training performances, noting who has stood out and who may be saving their hits for April.
A handful of teams in Major League Baseball are all in for 2025, and the Phillies are one of those teams. Built to win now, they are under pressure to reach the World Series. This lineup is one of the most potent in MLB, providing little room for pitchers to breathe from top to bottom.
Fortunately for the Phillies, their offense does not have to carry the show, as their pitching staff is also strong. However, if they plan to contend for a title, the offense must take the next step.
The Phillies are currently hovering in the middle of the Grapefruit League with an 11-10 record. This veteran team has few battles for playing time or roster spots as they prepare for March 27, when they travel to Washington, D.C., to face the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore.
Philadelphia ranks seventh in MLB this spring with 142 runs scored, fifth in home runs with 34, but 21st in batting average at .249 and 21st in OPS at .796.
Catching
J.T. Realmuto is set to handle most of the catching duties. The 34-year-old veteran needs a backup to keep his legs fresh, as the Phillies rely on his offensive production. This spring, he is off to a solid start, hitting .261 with an OPS of .843. The power should come as at-bats start to count.
The backup catching position is one of the interesting battles in camp. Garrett Stubbs has had a strong spring, hitting .286 with an OPS of .804. His competition is 26-year-old Rafael Marchan, who is out of options, leading the Phillies to avoid risking his loss. A larger issue is that Philly lacks depth in catching within the system, and Realmuto isn’t getting any younger.
Infielders
The Phillies infield may be the best offensive infield in MLB, with first baseman Bryce Harper as the engine that drives the team. Even the thought of potentially playing some outfield indicates he is fully healthy and ready to showcase his talent at the plate. Harper is hitting .357 this spring with an OPS of .839.
Third baseman Alec Bohm is emerging as a star, with 25 home runs in his bat. Depending on his lineup spot, he is poised to drive in substantial runs, currently posting a slash line of .344/.389/.719, adding up to an OPS of 1.108.
Shortstop Trea Turner is taking a veteran approach this spring, hitting .192. Nonetheless, there is ongoing discussion about his lineup placement; some believe he should hit leadoff to maximize his talents. While he may not generate the same fear as Kyle Schwarber, allowing Turner to reach base could create favorable situations for Harper and Schwarber.
Turner combined with Bryson Stott at second base to make a great offensive and defensive double-play combination.
Outfielders
The outfield may lack the star power of the infield but still features a dynamic group. From left to right, the lineup will include Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler. Kepler is off to a hot start, hitting .345 with an OPS of 1.196 and three home runs.
Another concern at camp is the health of Johan Rojas. Word is that he will be ready for opening day, but the front office must decide whether he should serve as the fourth outfielder or continue to develop at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. This could lead to Kody Clemens, Buddy Kennedy and Edmundo Sosa making the roster, with options playing a key role in those decisions.
Clemens has also had a fantastic spring, hitting .317 with an OPS of .910. His versatility allows him to fill a left-handed bench role while being able to play both infield and outfield positions.
One overarching concern is the team's depth. A long season often leads to injuries, making it likely the Phillies will be active at the trade deadline to fill any gaps.
Ultimately, the question remains: How long will this championship window stay open?