How Bryce Harper Compares to Philadelphia Phillies' Hall of Fame Candidate
Before he even appeared in a Major League game, Bryce Harper seemed destined for the Hall of Fame.
After appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a teenager and becoming the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies star was already a household name long before he ever reached the big leagues.
In his first 13 MLB seasons, Harper has built the foundation of a Cooperstown-caliber resume. With two NL MVP awards, a Rookie of the Year award and eight All-Star appearances with the Phillies and Washington Nationals, Harper is unquestionably one of the greatest players of his generation and era.
Harper just turned 32 and is under contract through 2031, so he still has plenty of time to add to his career totals. If he stays healthy and productive throughout his 30s, he could surpass 500 home runs and other major milestones.
While Harper won't be eligible for Cooperstown for a while, it's worth comparing him to a former Philadelphia outfielder who's currently on the ballot: the criminally underrated Bobby Abreu.
Abreu, who is in his sixth year on the ballot, has seen his vote total rise from 5.5% in 2020 to 14.8% (the same as former teammate Jimmy Rollins) last year. However, he's still a long ways away from getting the 75% needed for induction.
While Abreu probably won't get in on the BBWAA writer's ballot (neither did Dick Allen), it's surprising how favorably he compares to Harper at the same point in their careers.
Through their first 13 seasons, Abreu has the edge over Harper in numerous key categories, including WAR, hits, OBP and stolen bases.
While Harper's had a higher peak and more dominant seasons when healthy, Abreu was more durable and consistent. He was also a better baserunner and defender, whereas Harper has more power and has been a slightly better hitter.
Although Abreu was arguably a better all-around player than Harper, he rarely got the recognition he deserved, making just two All-Star teams in his 18-year career. His offensive numbers were frequently overshadowed by his peers during the steroid era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, masking his excellence.
Abreu also had unfortunate timing, as the Phillies traded him to the New York Yankees in the middle of the 2006 season, right before their dominant run from 2007 to 2011.
Had Abreu still been around to help Philadelphia win a championship, his Phillies tenure and career would likely be viewed much more favorably, perhaps giving him a stronger Hall of Fame case as well.