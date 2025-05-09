Can Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Truly Be On the Hot Seat?
The Philadelphia Phillies have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball over the last few years.
Under Dave Dombrowski, the team has increased their regular season win total every year. It is a streak that started even before he was running the front office, seeing improvements in six consecutive 162-game campaigns.
Through the first 37 games of the 2025 MLB regular season, the Phillies are 22-15. That puts them on pace to push that streak to seven years with a .595 winning percentage.
They are going to be in a battle with the New York Mets, who are currently 1.5 games ahead of them in the National League East, for the division title.
Given how well they have performed, despite some holes in their roster, such as in the bullpen, it would be fair to think manager Rob Thomson is doing a good job leading the team.
Is Phillies Manager Rob Thomson on the Hot Seat?
However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has a different take on the situation, placing the Philadelphia leader amongst the honorable mentions of managers who could be on the hot seat after the Pittsburgh Pirates fired their manager, Derek Shelton.
“Thomson authored an all-time save in 2022, taking over for Joe Girardi in June and guiding the Phillies to the World Series. Yet the team hasn't made forward progress since then, and it now finds itself looking up at the New York Mets in the NL East. If progress continues to stall or even reverses, a new leader could be needed,” he wrote.
The forward progress Rymer mentions is likely in reference to their postseason play.
Since making the World Series in 2022, they have excited the playoffs earlier and earlier each subsequent year.
In 2023 they blew a 3-2 lead in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year, after winning 95 games and taking home the NL East title, earning a bye into the NLDS, they were eliminated by the Mets in four games.
They way things are trending now, especially with New York playing so well, a wild card spot could be in their future, which would be another step backward.
However, is that enough of a reason for a franchise to fire their manager?
Expectations are certainly high for the Phillies, but Thomson being mentioned as someone on the hot seat seems a bit farfetched, especially since he had his contract extended just seven months ago through the 2026 campaign.
Another early postseason exit would certainly sting, but Thomson is getting the most out of a team that has glaring weaknesses that have to be addressed ahead of the deadline.