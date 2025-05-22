Cedric Mullins Would Be 'Considerable Upgrade' For Phillies Outfield
Thanks to a recent stretch, the Philadelphia Phillies have chased down the New York Mets and are now in first place in the National League East.
Even though the Phillies were never playing poorly this season, they didn’t quite break out this year either. However, with a record of 30-18, the team has performed well of late and is proving to be one of the best teams in the league once again.
While success in this campaign is important, Philadelphia has its eyes set on being a true contender in the NL.
So far, there are some reasons to believe that they could end up being a champion this year, but they also have some flaws.
The bullpen will, of course, be a concern, especially after the suspension of Jose Alvarado. However, the lineup could also use another bat to help improve.
Who Might the Phillies Target?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins being an upgrade for a team like the Phillies in the outfield.
“As things currently stand, Mullins and his combination of 10 home runs, seven stolen bases, and good enough range on defense would be a considerable upgrade over what the Phillies, Mets, Diamondbacks, and others are bringing to the table," he wrote.
When looking at potential positions to upgrade, the two most logical spots are in the outfield and at third base.
In the outfield, aside from Nick Castellanos once again, production has been limited in both center field and left field. A player the caliber of Mullins would be able to provide them some power and speed, giving a unique weapon to add into the batting order.
So far this season, he has slashed .230/.330/.466 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 45 games.
These numbers would be a massive upgrade compared to what the Phillies are getting from most of the outfield, making the potential paring an appealing one.
Due to the struggles of the Orioles, Mullins being available could certainly be on the table this summer. The 30-year-old is set to hit free agency after this season, making him a prime candidate to trade.
For a Philadelphia team that is aging with some key free agents coming up as well, making a significant splash or two this summer to really go all-in makes a lot of sense.
The Phillies clearly have a starting rotation that is World Series caliber, but the offense could use a player the caliber of Mullins to take them to the next level.