Should Phillies Pursue Trade for Rockies Third Baseman Ryan McMahon?
The Philadelphia Phillies are red-hot, but have some concerns about multiple areas of the team.
Amid their impressive stretch, the Phillies have suffered a major blow to their bullpen with Jose Alvarado being suspended for 80 games and now ineligible to pitch in the playoffs.
The southpaw has been arguably the best relief pitcher on the team this year, so losing him is going to be a massive issue.
With this news, Philadelphia will surely have to address the bullpen by adding some help in the trade market, but that might not be the only place they need to upgrade.
Where Else Might the Phillies Look?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies potentially looking to upgrade at third base by pursuing Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies.
“Whether Colorado's Ryan McMahon would even be an upgrade over Bohm is debatable, but the Phillies might push hard to make it happen.”
There has been a lot of discussion over the last few months about what to do about the third base situation with Alec Bohm.
The slugger was an All-Star for Philadelphia in 2024, but that was solely because of the first half of the campaign. After the All-Star break and in the playoffs, he was a mostly ineffective player for the team.
Furthermore, the third baseman didn’t get off to an ideal start this season. Overall, he has slashed .261/.305/.348 with two home runs and 14 RBI entering play on Sunday. While those numbers aren’t great, there has been improvement of late.
So far in May, he has slashed .354/.418/.521 with his two home runs on the year and six of his 14 RBI.
The improved play from Bohm has been a contributing factor to the recent success of the Phillies, but the team still might be hesitant to trust him completely.
While third base doesn’t appear to have a lot of great options on the trade market, McMahon could be one.
So far this season, the 30-year-old has slashed .209/.330/.379 with six home runs and 11 RBI. While the numbers for McMahon aren’t great, he could be an insurance policy for Bohm at third base or potentially be used in some sort of platoon role.
McMahon has also totaled at least 20 home runs in the last four campaigns, so there could be a turnaround coming at some point.
With the Rockies almost certainly being sellers, the veteran third baseman could be an option for Philadelphia to at the very least give them another option at the hot corner.