Cincinnati Reds Agree to Deal With Former Phillies Outfielder in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies approached the 2024 MLB trade deadline looking to upgrade their bullpen and add another outfielder to the mix.
They made minimal moves, acquiring only Carlos Estevez and Tanner Banks for the bullpen, and only Austin Hays as another outfielder.
Banks remains on the team, but Estevez and Hays both entered free agency this offseason in search of new teams to call their home.
On Tuesday, Hays found his new home as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the veteran outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds.
2025 will be his eighth season in Major League Baseball, spending the first six-and-a-half with the Baltimore Orioles, and then the last two months of 2024 with the Phillies.
The veteran has served in more of a platoon or fourth outfielder role throughout his time in MLB, playing in only 579 games across those seven seasons.
For Philadelphia, Hays's tenure was mired by injuries with two separate stints on the injured list. But he also proved to be less than serviceable when healthy.
Across 80 plate appearances in 22 games, the veteran batted just .256/.275/.397 with two home runs, six RBI, and an 86 OPS+.
He has been slightly better than league average throughout his career, however, with a career line of .261/.313/.432 with 68 home runs, 248 RBI, and a 107 OPS+ across 2,204 plate appearances.
Hays will be joining an exciting Reds team, led by Elly De La Cruz offensively and Hunter Greene on the mound, who look to be more worrisome in the National League Central in 2025 than they have been in recent years.