Closer Linked To Philadelphia Phillies Agrees To Deal With Los Angeles Angels
Two of the Philadelphia Phillies' best bullpen arms will be donning new jerseys in 2025.
After two years of elite play from Jeff Hoffman, he was able to cash in on his recent form by inking a lucrative deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The addition of Carlos Estevez turned out to be a costly half-season rental based on the two top prospects the Phillies shipped out of town, and their decision to not re-sign him allowed the right-hander to land with the Kansas City Royals.
Philadelphia brought in Jordan Romano who projects to close games for them, but whether that's in a traditional role or the "by committee" approach manager Rob Thomson deploys will be seen.
Bullpen is a question mark for the Phillies heading into camp.
While they still have ascending arms and others primed to bounce back, it's not a unit that looks as solid on paper as what they had last year.
Because of that, Kenley Jansen, someone who has long been connected to Philadelphia, was seen as a potential fit after he put together yet another elite showing coming out of the backend of the Boston Red Sox's bullpen.
At the age of 37 and 15 seasons into his Major League career, he's showing no sign of slowing down after he put up a 3.44 ERA and 128 ERA+ with 56 saves across his 105 outings with the Red Sox the past two years.
The veteran was seen as a perfect addition for the Phillies.
But if there was interest on their side, he's no longer available after Jon Heyman of The New York Post first reported Jansen agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Joel Sherman of the same publication later added it's a one-year contract worth $10 million.
Philadelphia didn't appear to have much interest, especially considering their financial situation, but after it was only a $10 million deal the future Hall of Famer signed, they might regret that later if their bullpen struggles.