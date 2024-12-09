Controversial Philadelphia Phillies Legend Finally Elected To Hall of Fame
It took more than four decades, but Dick Allen is finally getting a plaque in Cooperstown.
On Sunday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced that Philadelphia Phillies legend Allen and former Pittsburgh Pirates star Dave Parker were voted into the Hall of Fame via the Classic Baseball Era Committee. They will be inducted next July as part of the Class of 2025.
Both players cleared the committee's 75% voting threshold for enshrinement. Allen received 13 of 16 possible votes, while Parker received 14.
This election has been a long time coming for both players, especially Allen. He first appeared on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot in 1983 and had been up for election 20 times, falling short each time.
The 21st time was the charm for Allen, but unfortunately for him and his family, it came too late. Allen passed away in 2020 at age 77 and will be inducted posthumously.
Allen was a controversial and often unpopular figure during his playing days, which spanned 15 seasons from 1963 to 1977. He battled racism and hostility as an African-American star during the Civil Rights Era and frequently clashed with fans, reporters and managers.
While Allen's career was marred by injuries, alcoholism and absenteeism, he was one of the best hitters in baseball history when he did play. Allen racked up seven All-Star appearances, 351 home runs and 58.7 WAR despite playing in a pitching-dominated era.
The Wampum, PA native made his biggest mark with the Phillies, where he spent nine of his 15 seasons. Allen won NL Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 and nearly led Philadelphia to the pennant that year before its shocking late-season collapse.
Allen played for five teams but hit wherever he went, finishing his career with a .292/.378/.534 batting line. His 156 OPS+ ranks 25th all-time, tied with Chicago White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.
It took years for Allen's Hall of Fame case to gain significant traction, as newer advanced stats like WAR and OPS+ revealed his dominance during his prime. He also became a more sympathetic figure as his personal issues and struggles with racism came to light.
After falling one vote short his last two times on an Eras Committee ballot, Allen finally got over the hump this time. It took much longer than it should have, but now he'll finally have a plaque in Cooperstown where he belongs.