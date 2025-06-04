Could Phillies Be in the Market for New Shutdown Closer at Trade Deadline?
The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling into June as one of the top teams in the entire National League after jumping out to a 37-28 record. The Phillies boast the elite pitching and hitting necessary to make a deep run in the playoffs come October.
While the overall talent Philadelphia has on its roster is undeniable, there are some areas where improvements could be made. Center field is one glaring hole, but another spot where GM Preston Mattingley could look to add on is the back end of the bullpen.
Having a guy you can rely on to come in and close-out games is crucial for any team with World Series aspirations, and it's something the Phillies will need after the suspension of Jose Alvarado last month.
The flame-throwing lefty has served as the team's go-to in the ninth over the past few seasons, but he will be ineligible to compete in the year's postseason due to the MLB rules on players who get suspended for PEDs.
With Alvarado out of the mix, the team has turned to veteran Jordan Romano but his 7.36 ERA is unlikely to inspire any confidence with the game on the line come playoff time.
With all of this in mind, rumors have begun to emerge that Philly could indeed be in the market for a new shutdown guy to replace Alvarado when the trade deadline rolls around in July.
The Baltimore Orioles could be willing to deal Felix Bautista if their season continues to unravel in June, and veteran Los Angeles Angels righty Kenley Jansen could also potentially be a name worth looking into.
Another intriguing team Philadelphia could target is the Washington Nationals, who are still far from competing and have their star closer, Kyle Finnegan, on an expiring contract. It's unlikely the Nats would be willing to trade Finnegan in the division, but stranger things have happened.
There are also a number of other guys the Phillies could look into, and they'll certainly have plenty of time to evaluate each and every potential acquisition before any final decision is made.
History has shown that teams who make the right move for the right reliever can reap serious rewards in October. If Philadelphia does ultimately decide to pull the trigger on a new closer, then it could be the move that ends up propelling them to their first World Series titles since 2008.