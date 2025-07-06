Crafting the Dream Philadelphia Phillies MLB Trade Deadline Approach for 2025
The Philadelphia Phillies are again one of baseball's best teams, but still have a couple of holes to fill on their roster before the MLB trade deadline comes.
While the Phillies don't have a ton of issues on their roster, they could use some more right-handed pitchers in the bullpen and should add at least one more bat, though they have said they feel fine where they are.
Here is a potential best-case scenario approach to the deadline that could fill out the roster well:
Acquire RHP Felix Bautista from Baltimore Orioles
The trade: Philadelphia sends RHP Mick Abel and OF TJayy Walton to Orioles for Bautista
With Jose Alvarado out for the postseason and the lack of a true closer yet again, now seems like the time to go all out and try to bring in an impact arm.
It also seems like the last chance to get the most out of Mick Abel, who has slowed down from his hot start to his MLB career.
Bautista missed all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, but he has bounced back with a 2.56 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings. His ERA is down to just 1.06 in his last 17 outings.
Acquire RHP Dennis Santana from Pittsburgh Pirates
The trade: Phillies send RHP Seth Johnson to Pirates for Santana
While Baustista can come in and be the shutdown closer, another right-handed arm for the middle innings and setup opportunities would be important.
Johnson has had a nice couple of outings in the Majors this year, but does have a 4.43 ERA in Triple-A this year. He still is a bit of a project and Santana would put them in a better spot to win in 2025.
The Pittsburgh reliever has been lights out this season with a 1.42 ERA over 38 relief appearances.
Acquire UTIL Willi Castro from Minnesota Twins
The trade: Philadelphia sends 2B Devin Saltiban and RHP Michael Mercado to Twins for Castro
The Phillies haven't committed to adding a bat at the trade deadline, but they really should. If they end up just going for one, a guy like Castro makes sense.
The 28-year-old has played every but first base and catcher during his career. He's a bit of a jack of all trades, master of none, but that versatility works for a team that could use help at different places.
He's a switch-hitter that has posted a .273/.363/.432 slash line with seven home runs and eight stolen bases this year.
