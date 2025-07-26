Diamondbacks Reportedly Had Their Scout Watching Phillies Pitching Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a solid start to the year with a 60-44 record to their name.
The question becomes whether or not they are going to be able to find themselves deep in a postseason run with the roster as is or if multiple trade deadline moves are worth exploring.
One of the players many teams around the league have been linked to is Eugenio Suárez, as he is considered to be one of the best available trade options this summer.
The Phillies are one such team that have been tied to the veteran slugger, and they reportedly have had conversations with the Arizona Diamondbacks about what it would cost to acquire him.
It would be a funky fit if they did trade for Suarez, with Alec Bohm already the everyday third baseman when he he's healthy and Kyle Schwarber set at designated hitter. So that would require a little bit of lineup finesse to work out.
What is intriguing to monitor is what it would cost Philadelphia to land him, since there is expected to be a large-scale bidding war around the league for the slugger.
Odds are multiple top prospects would be headed to the Diamondbacks, and a recent report details one such player who could be involved.
What Phillies Prospect Were the Diamondbacks Scouting?
According Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required), pitching prospect Mick Abel was the subject of viewership by Arizona scouts.
"... the Diamondbacks were among the teams who had a scout at triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday night to watch Mick Abel. The right-hander, who made his major league debut in May, allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings against Norfolk."
This sets up a pretty intriguing level of connection between the two sides, as they begin to feel out what the other has to offer in a deal.
Moving on from Abel would be a risky move by the Phillies long-term, as he could very likely pan out to be a quality starting pitcher at the MLB level after some of the upside he flashed.
But trading for quality players comes with risk regardless of who is dealt, so if they want to land a player like Suárez, they will have to fork up some good prospects like Abel to get him.
