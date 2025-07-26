Phillies Reportedly 'Have Talked' With Diamondbacks About Eugenio Suarez
Things are starting to heat up for the Philadelphia Phillies before the trade deadline.
After a few years of being a bit reserved compared to how he normally operates when he has a team that can win a World Series, it appears like Dave Dombrowski is ready to return to his roots with an aggressive mindset that could bring in multiple difference makers to this roster.
Someone who was seen as a possibility was Eugenio Suarez, the third baseman from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More News: MLB Insider Sees Phillies As Potential Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suarez
How interested the Phillies were in adding the veteran wasn't clear, but according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required), they "have talked to the Diamondbacks about Eugenio Suarez."
That is major news.
This comes on the heels of two teams -- the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees -- going in a different direction with their first deadline acquisitions despite being heavily linked to Suarez.
The Mariners opted to acquire Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks and the Yankees went with Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, which likely takes them out of the Suarez sweepstakes.
More News: Phillies Bullpen Trade Target Is '90 Percent' Certain He'll Be Dealt at Deadline
Philadelphia's interest in the slugger appears to have come out of nowhere, with the rib injury to Alec Bohm causing Dombrowski and his front office to take a deeper look at trading for someone who would bring real pop to this lineup and lengthen the order.
Bohm is still expected to return later this season, so if they do acquire Suarez, that could complicate things from a defensive standpoint when it comes to aligning everyone around the diamond.
More News: Insider Says Royals Are Eyeing Phillies Outfielder Nick Castellanos in Trade
The fact that Suarez is a rental also makes things a bit complicated, with Arizona reportedly looking for a hefty haul in return.
The Phillies have to weigh all of this and decide if trading for the best bat on the market is worth it. But as of now, they are at least inquiring to see what it would take to land the star slugger who is in the midst of a career season.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.