Dodgers Superstar Grateful For Phillies' Support During Family Emergency
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Freddie Freeman, but at least the Philadelphia Phillies have been here to help.
The 2020 NL MVP recently had to step away from the Los Angeles Dodgers to deal with a family emergency. His three-year-old son, Max, whom he shares with his wife Chelsea, was in the ICU after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome -- a rare neurological condition where the body's immune system attacks nerves, causing muscle weakness.
Freeman was away from the Dodgers for nine days, leaving the team after their July 25 game against the San Francisco Giants to be with his family. He returned to the lineup on Aug. 5 for LA's series opener against the Phillies at Dodger Stadium, where he was greeted with a standing ovation.
The 34-year-old first baseman recently revealed how Philadelphia has supported him during this challenging time.
Freeman, who received a hug from Bryce Harper at first base, told reporters that Harper texted him at least four times during the ordeal. Like Freeman, Harper has three kids and understands the challenges of being a father.
Harper wasn't the only Phillies player to check in on Freeman, who also singled out Garrett Stubbs. "Just the whole Phillies team, obviously Bryce. Every single guy that got there today, very, very nice," Freeman said.
Philadelphia is battling Los Angeles for the best record in the National League, but the Phillies haven't let that rivalry or any animosity prevent them from treating Freeman like a teammate and giving him the emotional support he deserves. Many of them have children themselves and can only imagine what Freeman is going through.
Baseball is important to the men who play it for a living, but not as important as what they're going through off the field. Thankfully, Philadelphia hasn't forgotten that.